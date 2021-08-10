The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office plans to implement a more robust pretrial diversion program for the upcoming fiscal year, giving first-time eligible misdemeanors offenders a possible break.
“The DA’s office has a pretrial diversion program,” District Attorney Reid McCain explained recently as he presented his proposal at last week’s commissioners’ court budget workshop.
“We use that term kind of loosely,” he said. “What pre-trial diversion is, is a program, whereby first-time offenders, non-violent offenders — a lot of times thefts at Walmart or possession of marijuana or somebody that has a Xanax pill — something like that, it’s their first offense; they’ve never been in trouble.
“And what we do is we bring them into court; they sign a waiver of jury trial,” he explained.
In some instances, the defendant makes application for a pre-trial diversion in exchange for a plea.
“That’s usually if it’s going to be a DWI, if it’s a (first) DWI with a low BAC (blood alcohol content level), something like that,” explained Reid.
“The process is a little more involved,” the DA expounded. “In addition to waiving a jury trial, they sign a judicial confession so that if they’re not successful with the diversion … in those cases, with the packet, then they’ve already waived a jury trial, they’ve already confessed to the offense, so then we would go back and forth in front of a judge and say here judge, they’ve confessed and the judge will find him guilty.”
“And the other ones that aren’t as serious, they would just sign the waiver of jury trial, and if they weren’t successful then we would go back into court, go back onto the docket and then the judge would hear the case before a bench trial,” he added.
McCain said it’s a great program that, if completed successfully, enables a first-time offender to have their record expunged at a later date as opposed to a successful completion of deferred adjudication that would allow an offender to be entitled to an order of nondisclosure, meaning the record is not visible to the public, but would still be visible to law enforcement.
“I’m a firm believer in the project,” McCain said of the pre-trial diversion program. “Everybody’s entitled to a (break), I believe, and I think that’s what justice deserves.”
According to the website of Dunham & Jones Law Firm, www.dunhamlaw.com, a pretrial diversion in Texas is a voluntary program for offenders charged with misdemeanors or criminal violations. Pretrial Diversion removes a defendant from prosecution prior to a guilty or nolo contendere plea. When the defendant successfully completes their Pretrial Diversion Program, a recommendation is made to the court to dismiss the charges.
District Attorney, McCain, said the program is similar to probation. The only difference is what the outcome will be if it’s successfully completed.
“They have to do community service; they have to report once a month; they’re subject to UAs (urinary analysis tests); they may have to do counseling,” McCain explained. “So they would do all the things that you’d ordinarily do on a deferred probation or a regular probation. The difference is at the end if they’re successful.”
As a requirement of the program, offenders will be mandated to pay an upfront fee of $250, which would go to the DA’s office; as well as an upfront payment to the county to cover three months worth of supervision services.
“In case they screw up … and never pay anything, at least they’re paying three months of the supervision to the county,” said McCain.
“That comes to $180, plus the $250 is what they pay upfront,” he explained. “So the county gets the money from the supervision fee, we get the fee from the pretrial program.”
Enhancing the program
The money will be used to help advance the pretrial program. Although the State Legislature has never been clear on how the money could be used for advancing the program, McCain said he’s learned through the Texas District & County Attorneys Association how the money can be used.
“Since COVID has started, every two weeks we have a Region VI meeting with all the DAs, so that spans from Grayson County, Kaufman, Dallas, Ellis and pretty much all on I-20 backed up to Oklahoma, and then some of the counties just south of I-20. So one of the things we’ve been (discussing) during the COVID times is this money,” he said. “What we know we can do now is supplement prosecutors’ salary for the amount of time that they’ve spent on the program. So, if you have a prosecutor who spent 10 percent of his or her time on the program, we would supplement that salary for 10 percent. It’d cover the expenses of it. So we know we can do that.”
Additionally, the money could be used to buy urinary analysis testing kits for pretrial candidates.
“When I ran for office, I wanted to have a robust pre-trial program; we just never got a chance to get it started,” said McCain, noting he spent majority of 2019 getting caught up on cases, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The program has been in place since 2017, but not as active.
“This was something that’s always been something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I think now it’s time to get it started,” said McCain.
He is proposing that misdemeanor prosecutor Taylor Lauer assume the duties of the pretrial diversion program. McCain said Lauer is a great prosecutor, who previously worked in Gregg as a felony prosecutor.
“She’s real sharp; she knows which cases would warrant a diversion and which cases wouldn’t,” said McCain. “Then I think, easily, she could probably spend 10 percent of her time and would spend about $5,000. (It’s) no added cost to the county; it all comes out of this,” he said.
In Lauer’s absence, he’s asking that his First Assistant District Attorney, Madison Hood, fill in the role.
“I would ask the court that Madison Hood’s salary be supplemented by $3,000, which is going to amount to about 2 percent of her (time),” said McCain.
McCain noted that his department will generate about $11,400 a year in pretrial fees. The account has more than $57,000 in it currently. He’s budgeting $9,000 in his fiscal budget for pre-trial expenses.
“It still leaves you a nice cushion,” Judge Chad Sims commented. “You’re taking in $11,000 a year and only spending $9,000.”
Thanking the court for considering his proposal, McCain said in speaking at the Harrison County Republican Women’s luncheon last month, he commented on how supportive the commissioners court is to the county’s needs.
“What I said about this court was true…and that coupled with the things I’m seeing at the sheriff’s office, I think it’s a really good time to be in office in this county and I see great things developing,” the DA said.