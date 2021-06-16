JEFFERSON — Dads can grab their children this weekend and hop aboard the Historic Jefferson Railway for a ride on the gas-powered locomotive on a trek along the Big Cypress Bayou.
“Diamond” Don Rainey and his wife Francene have announced the “Father’s Day Express” schedule for their Historic Jefferson Railway and it includes a special train ride honoring dads and their children in celebration of the upcoming Father’s Day holiday.
The Father’s Day Express is set to take off on the railway’s gas-powered locomotive at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on June 19 in downtown Jefferson. Fathers receive a 10 percent discount when accompanied by their children.
“Create memories by sharing this special day with your family as the railway recreates the Golden Era of Railroading, aboard an antique gas-powered locomotive,” Francene Rainey said. “The narrated day tours depart on Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. and includes a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit to see the live feeding of eight alligators. Riders will see a Confederate Powder Magazine along the five-mile tour as well as the historical ruins of the Clark and Boice Sawmill and the first iron foundry in East Texas. Hear about the history of Jefferson and the ecology of the area. Take a relaxing ride through the wetlands along the Big Cypress Bayou with views of the natural terrain in the covered open-air observation cars.”
Guests will ride on “The Critter,” a gas-powered Plymouth Locomotive. Plymouth locomotives were first built in 1910, Rainey said.
“Plymouth was one of the world’s most productive builders of small industrial locomotives. They built over 7,500 units of which 1,700 are believed to still be in active service. The open car coach seats still carry the custom medallions cast into them designed especially for the Six Guns amusement park,” she said.
Guests can also bring the RV or tent and set up camp at the Diamond Don RV Park, located one mile from downtown Jefferson.
“RV sites with water and electric, surrounded by beautiful wooded acreage, many with views of the Big Cypress Bayou,” Rainey said. “The RV Park includes showers, rest rooms and dump station. Great places for the kids to play, ride bicycles and view lots of wildlife.”
The railway, located at 400 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson, also has several other special train ride events set to run throughout the spring months.
All train tickets and schedules are available online at the railway’s website by visiting https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ and the Depot opens at 11 a.m. each Saturday. The train will run every Saturday throughout Sept. 4. Open coach seating is $12 per person plus tax and children aged six-years-old and below are free.