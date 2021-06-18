Eric Williams, a Dallas filmmaker and activist, has announced the official premier of his documentary, “Finding Mirriam.”
“Finding Mirriam” explores Williams’ personal family history, taking him to Ghana and then back to the United States, where he was able to locate a number of his relatives that were enslaved people in Harrison County.
One such example is the film’s namesake, Mirriam Williams. Williams was able to locate Mirriam’s gravesite in Harrison County, where she died and is buried near the grave of the man who enslaved her, Mimosa Hall Plantation owner John J. Webster.
Williams hosted a press conference to celebrate the official national recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday, as well as officially announce the opening of his new film. The film is available now to stream at www.findingmirriam.com.
A preview of the film will also be streamed at this year;s Juneteenth celebration in Marshall, hosted at the George Washington Carver Community Center and kicking off today, with a parade scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.
Williams was joined at the press conference Thursday by Marshall Councilmember Marvin Bonner, who also appears in the film alongside a number of other Marshall and Harrison County leaders.
During the conference, Williams discussed the history of chattel slavery in Marshall and Harrison County, stating that there were around 1,700 slave owners in Harrison County in its history.
“While it is great news to have Juneteenth officially recognized as a national holiday, which was passed yesterday, the state of Texas also passed a ruling to legislate the teaching of critical race theory in class rooms. This would ban us from showing this film in public schools,” Williams said.
The bill will officially take effect on Sept. 1 this year, and mandates how the State Board of Education should frame its history curriculum. It states that a school cannot teach that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”
The legislation also stated that schools cannot teach so that “an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s race or sex.”
The bill does require that students be taught “the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong” as well as providing a list of approved resources for teachers to use while teaching race and history.
Williams also said that he was still interested in pursuing an official apology for chattel slavery and reparations in the city of Marshall, recognizing other states including North Carolina, that have recently passed similar legislation.
Bonner closed out the press conference stating his appreciation for the official national recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday.
“Our history is a powerful history, a history that has lasted over 400 years,” Bonner said, “We had a spirit so deep and so strong it could not be denied.”
Both Bonner and Williams emphasized that while it is important for Black community members to watch the film and to learn about the history of chattel slavery locally, they also encouraged white community members to stream the film.
“It is important for our white brothers and sisters to stream this film, and to learn about this history,” Bonner said.