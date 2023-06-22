Waskom restaurant David Beard’s Catfish Village has suffered extensive damage to the structure and roofing of the building off of Interstate 20 as a result of recent storms.
The restaurant owners are currently in the process of preparing to repair extensive damage following severe storms which impacted the roof of the building, as well as the lake-side porch, dining area, sign and the pump house located on Clearview Lake.
“We’ve been here 20 years and we’ve never sustained this type of damage before,” said Tracy Spaniol, President and Co-Owner of LEMCS Holdings, the parent company of David Beards Catfish Village.
Although the lake-side dining area of the restaurant will be closed until structural repairs have been completed, the restaurant is anticipating the ability to open temporarily with the portion of the building facing the highway that has not sustained any damage. While there are currently no estimated timelines to the restaurant’s reopening due primarily to power outages in the area, the restaurant is eager to open to the community again.
“I know a lot of individuals assume restaurant employees are part-timers, but we have a lot of full-time employees as well. And they depend on this, it’s their way of life,” said Spaniol.
The recent severe storms, which caused damage across East Texas, prompted a disaster proclamation from Gov. Gregg Abbott. Following the proclamation, there have been cooling centers established in the City of Waskom, including one at the local Community Center, and across Harrison County to provide ice and water as well as a place to cool off and charge cell phones. The additional resources from the state have been brought to the area by the Texas A&M Forest Service with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
David Beard’s Catfish Village is currently working with insurance representatives and local contractors to ensure plans to repair the restaurant building can be acted on alongside the restoration of power in the area.
“We are so hopeful to have power restored soon so we can be up and running,” said Spaniol.