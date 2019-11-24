David Crockett Elementary School students Savion Robertson and Aniah Morris were named honorees in the Marshall ISD Police Department’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program for the week of Nov. 22 on Friday.
As this week’s honorees, Savion and Aniah chose to enjoy lunch with Marshall ISD Police Chief Joe Arledge and Assistant Principal Davia Morrison at CiCi’s Pizza.
Savion is a son of Precious Trammell and Daniel Johnson. He is a fourth-grade student in Mrs. Sutton’s class.
Aniah is the granddaughter of Charles and Andrea Morris. She is a fourth-grade student in Mrs. Pritchard’s class.
The Marshall ISD Police Department wishes to thank CiCi’s for their participation in the “Chow Down With The Chief” program. CiCi’s is one of seven local restaurants that participate in the program.
“Chow Down with the Chief” helps to facilitate and develop positive relationships between law enforcement and community, and students.
Each week, Chief Arledge visits an MISD campus and escorts lucky students chosen by their principals for good citizenship, behavior and grades, and treats them to lunch at a participating Marshall restaurant.