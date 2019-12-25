Luke Davis’ role as the county’s new road administrator, replacing recently retired county engineer John Paul Jones, became official Monday.
The Harrison County’s Commissioners Court approved Davis’ appointment in a unanimous vote, setting his salary at $62,232, effective immediately.
Davis was appointed interim in September after Jones announced his retirement after nearly 20 years of service.
“He’s one of the best supervisors out there,” County Judge Chad Sims, said at the time.
The county judge congratulated Davis on Monday for his now permanent role.
“We’re happy to have you in this position,” said Sims.
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield concurred.
“Well deserved,” said Hatfield.
The road administrator plans, coordinates, manages and directs the operation and activities of the county’s road and bridge department. Additionally, the role oversees the county’s floodplain administration function and supervises personnel.
The position requires a bachelor’s degree and five years experience directing county engineering operations, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
In other business, the court recognized county road and bridge retirees Tommy Joe Henigan, service center foreman; Herman Wells, haul truck driver; and Scott Porter, equipment operator II for their dedicated years of service.
Also road-related, the county approved the county maintenance certification as of Dec. 18, for the road and bridge department. The certification shows that the county gained a couple of miles, going from 738 to 740 miles.
“We took back Caves Springs Road, off of (Farm-to-Market) Road 2625,” he said.
The court accepted of K9 “Jumper” from Kristi Schiller and the K9 Cops Foundation.
“Mr. (Dwight) Mays has been working on this and it’s pretty amazing with all of the K9s we’ve been getting for our sheriff’s department,” Judge Sims said. “It’s a really a great benefit for our county.”