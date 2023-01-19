The trial of a man charged with the Oct. 5, 2020, fatal shooting of 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins at Decker Place Apartments continued Wednesday with testimony from the only other eyewitness in the case, the victim’s girlfriend.
In the case, defendant 23-year-old Chandler Givens is claiming self defense. Prosecutors beg to differ.
“Pay attention to what you see and don’t see,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain said in opening statements.
On Wednesday, Woodkins’ girlfriend, Telesia McCowan, testified that she and Woodkins had been asleep on the couch, both resting from working, when the defendant, Givens, barged into the apartment around 3:50 p.m. unannounced. She noted that the three exchanged pleasantries, and things took a turn when Givens began to question Woodkins about an altercation that involved the victim and a mutual friend the night before in Tyler.
When asked by Assistant District Attorney Miranda Harris if that was the first time Givens had actually come inside her home, McCowan said yes. When asked if she was surprised that he just walked in the door without notice, she said yes.
McCowan said she and the victim were both half sleep when the defendant walked into the apartment and greeted them. Answering questions from prosecutors, she noted that she saw the defendant tuck in his gun around his waist. She said he then proceeds to ask about an altercation that happened the night before that involved an acquaintance pulling out a gun on Woodkins.
The conversation caused Woodkins to jump straight up and become agitated. McCowan said Givens was just listening, at the time, and told an agitated Woodkins to calm down.
When asked by Harris if she recalled Woodkins taking off the hoodie he was wearing, she said he took it off, reacting to the defendant cocking a gun at him. The girlfriend said the defendant cocked the gun when Woodkins started making threats to harm the person he was in an altercation with the night before.
“He takes off his sweater and says, ‘That’s what you wanna do?’” McCowan recalled.
The girlfriend said when Givens put the gun away, Woodkins began advancing towards him and a fight ensues. She said at no point did she see the victim pull out a gun.
“They started fighting. It was just a regular fight,” she said. “They were both by the door, both on the floor. I told them to get up.”
She said when the two got up, they stood wrestling with the defendant’s gun. McCowan said the gun then goes off as Givens tries to pull the gun out of his holster and Woodkins attempts to put in back in.
“They looked up at each other and I stepped back,” she said.
The girlfriend said that’s when she retreated and heard more shots fired. Once they stopped, she turned around and saw Givens flee and Woodkins lying behind the couch sideways.
“He was shot multiple times,” she said, advising she called 911 for help.
When asked by defense attorney Kyle Dansby if she remembered telling Marshall Police Department Sgt. Kenny Phillips that the defendant was joking when he cocked his gun, McCowan said while the defendant was laughing she and Woodkins didn’t consider it funny.
When asked again by Dansby if she remembers telling the detective that no one took Givens’ action seriously, she said “right.”
“Chandler never points it at Treyvon. He actually tells him to calm down?” Dansby asked.
“Yes,” the girlfriend said.
When asked by Harris, assistant prosecutor, if the victim was blocking the defendant from leaving the apartment once they stood up, McCowan said no.
In addition to the testimony of the victim’s girlfriend, jurors also watched the recorded interview between MPD Sgt. Kenny Phillips and the defendant, following the fatal shooting. In the interview, Givens says Woodkins became agitated when he told him to calm down when asked about the altercation that occurred the night before.
“He was saying you’re the third person that’s telling me to chill out and I’m sick of it,” Givens told the detective.
Givens said Woodkins did ask him what would he do if someone pointed a gun at him.
“I said I don’t know,” Givens told the detective.
“I didn’t even know I was gonna do that,” he said of his actions towards Woodkins.
“As soon as he got in my face, he grabbed his shirt, took it off, grabbed my neck and threw me on the ground,” Givens told police. “That’s when I took out my firearm and shot him a couple of times.”
Givens said Woodkins was making threats leading up to the incident.
“He was in my face, he grabbed me, got to choking me, he hit me in my face, hit me in my mouth. He was on top of me, hitting me,” Givens claimed. “I’m lying in the corner like this and I fell straight down.”
“He was actually on top of my body like a wrestler, trying to pin me down,” Givens told Sgt. Phillips. “He was grabbing me, holding me, hitting me a couple of more times. The girl was trying to grab him to get him off of me.”
“While he doing all of that, I pulled out the holster and I hit him a couple of times,” said Givens.
Givens said he believes he shot four times. In the process, he sustained a self-inflicted wound in the toe.
When asked by Detective Phillips if he and the victim ever had any problems, Givens said no. He said they were “cool” and hung out. He even let the victim drive his car.
When asked if he was leaving out any details, Givens proceeded to tell Phillips that the victim did brandish a gun, but put it up.
“Don’t you think that’s a big deal? Wouldn’t you say something about that?” the detective asked.
When asked to give an overview of what happened again, Givens repeated that he walked in the house, spoke to both individuals and asked about the incident that occurred the day prior between the victim and an acquaintance. He said the victim then said whomever didn’t like it can stand next to the person he had an issue with.
Givens said he was joking when he said he guess he would stand on the side of him.
“He jumped up; pulled his gun,” Givens told Sgt. Phillips. “I said, ‘No, I was just playing.’”
He said he then reacted and pulled his gun out, and both put them away. When asked why he went back to his car to retrieve another gun after they did fight and eventually shot Woodkins, Givens said he did go back to his car, but didn’t go back to the apartment.
When asked was he telling the entire truth about him and Woodkins’ relationship in regard to any problems between the two, Givens noted he didn’t know of any issue until after someone told him about a possible plot against him after the incident.
When asked by District Attorney Reid McCain during Tuesday’s trial if he ever heard the defendant say he was afraid of Woodkins, Sgt. Phillips said no.
“He was being open and honest with you, would you agree with that?” Dansby, representing Givens asked Sgt. Phillips.
“Partially,” the detective said.
The trial resumes today in the 71st Judicial District Court with 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin presiding.