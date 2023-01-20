A Harrison County jury on Thursday found 23-year-old Chandler Givens guilty of the Oct. 5, 2020 murder of 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins at the Decker Place Apartments in Marshall.
The jury took four hours to deliberate. The punishment phase in the trial will begin Friday morning in the 71st Judicial District Courtroom.
Givens, who pleaded not guilty in the matter, claimed self defense. The jury was charged with determining whether Givens was guilty of intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the victim by shooting him with a firearm.
In regard to self defense, the jury was tasked with determining whether Givens reasonably believed his use of force was immediately necessary to protect himself from Woodkins. The jury was instructed that self defense does not apply to verbal provocation, alone.
Each side was given 40 minutes for closing arguments, with prosecutors going first, then the defense and then prosecutors ending.
State’s Closing
Arguing first for the state, Assistant District Attorney Miranda Harris said she does believe that the state has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Givens committed murder.
“You have Mr. Givens say, ‘Yea, I shot him; I killed him,’” she said. “Right there, you have your intentionally and knowingly.”
“The confusing part is self defense,” she said.
Harris said in order for Givens to claim self defense, there are requirements he must meet, which includes the defendant not provoking the victim. She argued that provocation was a factor as soon as the defendant stepped into the victim’s home with a firearm in tow.
Giving a recap of the events that led up to the fatal shooting, Harris told jurors: “Imagine you’re asleep on your couch, someone walks in and immediately puts a weapon in their pants, and immediately starts razzing Treyvon,” Harris said. ”You can tell he was irritated.
“All Chandler had to do was shut up.”
“He walks in that man’s house with a gun,” she said. “You heard (the victim’s girlfriend); he had never been in there before.
“Imagine that was your home and somebody had a weapon,” said Harris. “He absolutely provoked him.”
Harris further pointed out the testimony of the victim’s girlfriend. The girlfriend told the jury when the two got back up after falling to the floor while fighting, she saw the defendant trying to pull his gun out of the holster and the victim trying to force it back in.
“According to Chandler, Treyvon was on top of him,” she said, arguing that the defendant not once said he was losing consciousness during the brawl.
Harris referred to video footage showing Givens the day of the shooting and day after speaking with police.
“Did he look like a man that was getting the crap beat out of him?” she asked jurors, pointing out that the defendant didn’t have any black eyes or bruising.
“What you saw was a lot of blood, a whole lot of blood (on the victim),” Harris pointed out.
“What you also saw was a pristinely white shirt that Chandler was wearing,” she said. “None of that blood got on him at all — none of it,” she said.
“You have a little man who went looking for a fight,” said Harris. “He brought a gun to a fist fight.”
She said as soon as Givens walks in the victim’s apartment unannounced, “he immediately starts bumping his guns.”
“He went over there because he had something on his mind,” argued Harris. “His response to that fight was not reasonable. He murdered this man; he provoked him.”
“The evidence does not show Treyvon was on top of him, beating him up,” she reiterated. “This is a pristinely white shirt — no evidence of blood.”
“Again, it’s what you see and what you don’t see,” she said. “It was a little guy getting his butt kicked by a big guy, and he let his gun do the talking for him.”
Defense Arguments
In his closing arguments, Kyle Dansby, representing Givens, contended that the defendant explained his self defense position to five different people, including responding law enforcement officers, a nurse and a highly trained detective during his custodial interview.
Dansby argued that Givens was the one attacked.
“There’s no dispute that there was an attack,” said Dansby. “Chandler was attacked. Chandler was assaulted.”
Dansby argued that words shouldn’t have provoked Woodkins to want to attack the defendant.
“Words alone never mean you can hurt anybody,” he said. “Words mean I throw it back to you.”
Making an argument that Givens felt threatened by Woodkins who was much larger in statue, Dansby asked the jury to put themselves in Givens’ shoes.
“Put yourself in Chandler’s shoes from his perspective,” said Dansby. “You go to your buddy’s house, put on your (child sized) clothes, socks, Nike sandals, (wave) cap over your head. You go to your (other) buddy’s home and help him move some stuff and your buddy tells you how your other buddy was involved in an incident in Tyler.”
Dansby said when Givens learns that Woodkins was involved in an incident with a mutual friend in Tyler that involved a gun being pulled on Woodkins, he decided to go to Woodkins’ apartment to be the “peacemaker.”
Dansby said when the defendant enters the home, he sees Woodkins and Woodkins’ girlfriend sleeping. Dansby said he remains at the front door at the entrance way as he exchanges pleasantries. Dansby said as Givens greets the couple, Woodkins greets him back with a handshake.
Dansby said Woodkins is the one that pulls a gun out of his pocket when Givens inquires about the incident that occurred the day prior.
“That’s what provoked Treyvon,” said Dansby. “He takes a gun out of his pocket and chambers a round.”
Dansby said Woodkins then fumes about Givens being one of several people bringing up the incident.
“He says, ‘I’m going to kill whoever says something again. Chandler’s like, ‘Whoa, calm down,’” said Dansby, recalling the defendant’s recollection of events to police.
Dansby argued that Woodkins continued to make threats and advanced toward Givens, punching him. Dansby said Givens then realizes that a man twice his size is on top of him assaulting him. He said Givens realizes, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m about to be the message; I’m about to get beat until this man decides he wants to stop.’”
Dansby contended that after looking at Woodkins’ eyes, hearing his threats and seeing a gun, Givens feels threatened and reacts. He said Givens doesn’t realize he doesn’t have his keys or his shoe when he runs to his car to get another weapon, his AR pistol, in case Woodkins is after him.
“He realizes he’s not,” said Dansby.
Dansby said when officers arrived to the scene, Givens didn’t try to flee. He said, instead, he owned up to his role in the incident, and told them it was self defense.
Dansby argued that when they moved Woodkins, Givens sandal was found underneath his body.
“Nobody wanted this to happen, but when you look at the facts you see that someone was attacked,” said Dansby.
Prosecutors’ Final Closing
In his closing, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain argued that the defense’s statements didn’t support the evidence.
“The defense’s argument certainly is entertaining, but it’s certainly not supported by the physical evidence in this case,” said McCain.
McCain said the person that’s motivated to lie is the defendant — “the one on trial for murder, the one who walks into someone’s house without permission with a gun that he’s holstering, the one who is trespassing.”
“But physical evidence is incapable of lying,” said McCain. “It’s what it is.”
Referring back to his argument about the case being “what you see and what you don’t see,” the DA said while they did see the defendant admit to officers that he was the shooter and claim that he did it in self defense, what’s not seen is the defendant in possession of his car keys.
“You don’t see Chandler Givens in possession of his keys because he lost them in the apartment,” said McCain.
Thus, “He can’t drive away. You see he doesn’t have any shoes. He’s shot in the foot. He can’t run away. He can’t get away. So what does he do? Claim self defense,” the DA said.
“I bet you if he had those car keys he’d be long gone,” McCain contended.
The DA argued that of course Woodkins is mad that someone comes into his home and starts bumping their gums. He said the testimony from the eyewitness wasn’t that Woodkins racked a gun; it was just the opposite.
“The testimony was that Chandler Givens racked a gun,” McCain said, noting that’s when Woodkins questioned his actions, which causes Givens to then put his gun away.
“I agree there was a fight,” said McCain. “There was a fight because Treyvon Woodkins was being harassed by a man with a gun in his house. Some sort of skirmish happened. There was a bit of a struggle. Treyvon Woodkins is (then) fighting for his life because someone is in this house with a gun.”
McCain said when they get up, the struggle continues and that’s when Woodkins gets shot in the hand and the bullet travels to Givens’ foot.
Reiterating what his co-counsel said, he told the jury to look at the clean white shirt Givens was wearing that was displayed in the courtroom.
“That’s how you know Chandler Givens was not under Treyvon Woodkins,” the DA said. “How can you be under that man with that much blood and come out with this shirt? Not possible.”
McCain said when the two got up from wrestling on the floor, Givens could’ve left then.
“They get up. The fight is over. He could’ve left,” said McCain. “What does he do? He starts firing away.”
McCain said that’s not self defense.
“After shots are fired, what does Chandler Givens do?” McCain asked. “He runs; he’s scared and he’s got no other cards to play.”
“Moreover, it can’t be self defense because you can’t go into someone’s house with a gun, start trouble, rack the gun and then claim self defense,” he said.