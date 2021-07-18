Unconditional love was the major focus over the week at the George Washington Carver Community Center where a day camp and Vacation Bible School took place. The week-long event was hosted in conjunction with Anointed Grace Ministries.
Kids ages six through teens got to spend the week enjoying a variety of activities including pool, ping pong, video games, arts and crafts, prayer and meditation, acting, dancing and singing classes as well as academic subjects such as math, reading, science and Black History.
“These kids don’t realize it right now but the caliber of instructors they had this week has been incredible,” Minister Angelita Jackson said. Angelita and her husband, Kenneth, are both directors for the George Washington Carver Community Center and Anointed Grace Ministries which is located inside the center.
A wide variety of instructors and volunteers were utilized for the day camp including the following: Harrison County Commissioner Vernia Calhoun, Brenda Thomas and Don Ravenell taught students about Black History. Deloris Butler taught art class. Krissy Mullens served as an instructor. Alpha Zeta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma provided assistance for the reading room. Retired school cafeteria cook Brenda Green served delicious meals all week. Dr. Greg McPherson Music instructor of Wiley College taught students all about music and performance. Marilyn Johnson served as a math instructor.
Even Angelita’s family got into the spirit of volunteering throughout the week and came down from Dallas to help at the day camp.
Students throughout the week also learned Bible verses as well as poetry from Black authors which were shared during a final performance for parents and family members on Friday.
“We had a full week,” Angelita said, prior to the start of the performance on Friday. “We had many kids from the neighborhood come to the day camp.”
Though the kids had much fun, academics were also a priority especially reading with the students working on MISD’s reading goals that were set up to help overcome COVID-19 learning gaps over the summer.
At the final performance, Dr. McPherson led students in several songs including ‘Love Train’ by the O’Jays and Aquarius ‘Let the Sunshine In’ by The Fifth Dimension.