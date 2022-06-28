Horse lovers will have a chance to play games and have fun for a good cause this month as Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center gears up for its cornhole tournament fundraiser benefit at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center is a 501©3 non-profit that provides therapeutic riding for special needs guests, as well as U.S. military veterans and senior citizens. The center also offs private riding lessons and frequently hosts riding camps for all groups throughout the year.
Based in Marshall, Dayspring’s mission is to enhance the independence and life skills of individuals with disabilities through its multi-level equine programs.
The center’s Executive Director Sheryl Fogle said bringing joy to people through horses is the reason she founded her place.
“I was an U.S. Army brat growing up — my father was a medic in the Korean War,” she said previously. “When he came home, he suffered from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), but back then, nobody knew what it was called.”
Fogle said her father suffered five nervous breakdowns while she was growing up, the last the most damaging.
“He was placed in a mental institution and given shock treatments,” she said. “After that, he gave up. He was on heavy medications and he died young of a heart attack at 56. But, I believe God can make beauty out of ashes.”
So from the ashes, Fogle founded her center, which runs on private donations and fundraising efforts, along with the help of several on site volunteers.
“The horses are actually the therapists,” Fogle said. “They can sense when they’re needed. We have 10 horses here and horses are herd animals; they are very social.”
Fogle said for those who can’t walk, the horses become their legs.
“That movement makes new motor pathways in the brain and their mind can improve,” she said. “We’ve had autistic children that have never spoken and after coming here and riding the horses for some time, they have gone to school and said their first words. Riding horses also releases endorphins.”
Fogle said it’s a simple act, riding a horse, but it’s beautiful.
As part of its fundraising efforts, the center is hosting an upcoming Cornhole Tournament benefit from 1 to 6 p.m. on July 16 at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
The family-friendly event will feature several activities for both children and adults, including bounce houses, Amish wagon rides, table games and more. Food is available for purchase through Bear Creek Smokehouse.
For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dayspring.therapeutic or their website at www.dayspringtec.com.