Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Marshall is gearing up for its “Horsen Around” series of summer camps that will run each week throughout the summer, beginning June 1 through Aug. 7.
Each of the 10 summer camps will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a $25 registration fee and cost of $250 per week.
Each week’s camp will feature a different theme so camp goers are able to pick the theme they feel they would enjoy best, or try multiple camps.
Each camp will feature horseback riding, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, water balloon games, contests and show and tell, Director Sheryl Fogle said.
“All of the camps will be open to beginners, able bodied riders, even for the advanced camp,” Fogle said. “The F.R.O.G. (Friends and Riders of God) camp will be only for those with special needs.”
Other weekly camp themes include, “Pirate Cove,” “Hoofin’ It — Fitness with Horses,” “Indian Pow WOW,” “The Wild West,” “Back to the Beach,” “American Fun in the Sun,” “Dancing with Horses,” “F.R.O.G. Special Needs,” “Cowboys and Cowgirls Rodeo,” and “Advanced Camp.”
The Horsen’ Around Camp 2020 is part of “kidzfun2bfit,” an organization that helps raise money for rescue horses on death row and the Angels Grove Ranch and Rescue, Fogle said.
“Lisa Smith is the founder and director of this non-profit and has recently relocated to East Texas,” Fogle said. “She has partnered with Dayspring TEC to build a summer camp program. She has saved a lot of horses. She buys them at kill pens, puts them in quarantine and nurtures them back to health, and then finds people to buy them through her adoption program. She has been very successful and she is very passionate about horses and children. I feel blessed to have her become part of our program.”
Volunteers for the camp are also needed and should be aged 14 years old or older and have experience with horses and children.
To learn more about the camp or to register, visit the camp’s event Facebook page at https://facebook.com/events/s/dayspring-tec-horsen-around-su/640640376486283/?ti=icl or visit the Dayspring TEC website at https://dayspringtec.com/