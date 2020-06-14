Monday, June 15 marks the last day to register to vote in the Democratic run-off.
“If a person is a brand new voter, has never voted before, then they have through Monday to register,” Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said in an email. “If someone has voted in the past, most likely they are still registered. Unless they moved and did not let us know.”
Those who aren’t sure if they are registered or not can look themselves up in several different ways including online through https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
If you are not registered, you can also do it through the link above, however, you must print it, sign it and get it to the elections office within five days.
Voters do not have to keep registering over and over again, Robinette noted.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail for the run-off election is July 1. “That barely gives enough time for you to mail an application and us to turn around and send you a ballot, then for you to mail that ballot back,” he said.
Current reasons for applying for a ballot by mail are still over 65, disabled, or you will be outside the county during the entire voting period
On the July 14 ballot for Harrison County are two seats in the Democratic Primary Runoff, one for U.S. Senator between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West and one for Railroad Commissioner between Roberto R “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda.
Early voting locations will include the main Elections office, Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and the Scottsville Community Center.
Early voting kicks off June 29 and ends July 10. Early voting hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2 and July 6 – July 9. It will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 10.
No voting will take place at the main office on Election Day. Polls will be open, however, at Marshall Convention Center and the other aforementioned branches — Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center
Since Harrison County is still precinct specific, come Election Day, residents must vote in their assigned consolidated precinct.
Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Precincts No. 1, 2, 3,4,8,9,10,11,14,18,21,22 and 26 will vote at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd.; Precincts 20 and 6 will vote at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 at Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Precincts 12, 13, 19 and 25 at Gold Hall Community Center, 101 Elm St.; and Precincts 17, 5 and 7 at Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St.