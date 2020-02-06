Constituents in Precinct 3 gained a little more insight to contestants in the March 3 Primary race as the Republican Party of Harrison County hosted a debate, Tuesday night, between incumbent Phillip Mauldin and challenger Rodney Blackwell.
“I love what I do,” said Mauldin, who has had an extensive career in public service, including 25 years with Longview Fire Department and 11 years serving the constituents in Harrison County’s precinct 3, as constable, before being elected county commissioner in 2016.
“I love serving the people here,” the incumbent said. “I never left Hallsville, ever since I moved here when I was 11 years old. We’ve got a great community. I want to continue to help make it better.”
Blackwell, a Hallsville business owner and adjunct college professor, said the area has become a place that he has grown to love and respect. He would like to help improve it.
“I graduated from ETBU in 1979. I’ve taught everything from elementary school all the way up to college ranks, where I am now,” he said.
As a current adjunct professor at Texas State Technical College and Panola in Marshall, Blackwell said he can’t help but notice the conditions of the roads and infrastructure, as he commutes on U.S. Highway 80 throughout the week.
“I just decided it was time I needed to speak up,” Blackwell said of why he’s running.
“It’s one thing to sit around and complain, gripe and moan and fuss about things that you see in your community and then there comes a time where you got to take action,” said Blackwell.
During the debate, the candidates entertained questions given to local party chair, Lee Lester, who served as moderator.
Explaining the road system, Mauldin noted that the county has been a unit system since the 1960s and members of the court are no longer road commissioners. Blackwell said it’s possibly time to reevaluate that process.
“You should be able to call your commissioner and tell them the problem and they should be in that position to help you,” said Blackwell. “I shouldn’t just be somebody that votes.”
The candidate said there needs to be a way to deal with roads, and constituents shouldn’t have to call the road administrator.
In his rebuttal, Mauldin noted that he does convey constituents’ complaints to road and bridge, also.
“I call road and bridge and I also encourage the other person to call road and bridge,” he said.
VENDOR BIDS
Another question asked derived from the commissioners’ decision to continue with Meadowbrook Funeral Home as the county’s vendor for the county’s indigent burial services, instead of going with Downs Funeral Home, which provided the lowest bid.
The question was: how does the court justify that it’s OK to award indigent pickup service to a funeral home by not saving the $12,000 in four years of service that was awarded to the highest bidders rather than the one that has more service vehicles and was lower?
Responding, Mauldin said while there wasn’t a big difference in the bidding, he did, however, vote against it being awarded to the highest bidder.
Blackwell said he understands that when the contract was first awarded about six years ago that Meadowbrook was the only bidder to place a bid, and the contract ended up renewed. He said he thinks the biggest complaint people have with the issue is the lack of communication.
“People don’t know what’s going on,” said Blackwell. “They didn’t know it was time to bid back when that contract was first awarded.”
Blackwell said he’s a firm believer that one needs to take advantage of potential savings when there are two parties, with equivalent services, and one significantly under bids.
“Anything we can save, any money we can squeeze in, you’ve gotta squeeze that nickel in Harrison County. We’re not an extremely wealthy county,” he said.
Although the county isn’t wealthy, Blackwell said his area is a great precinct, which brings in a bulk of the revenue for the county. Because of the funds generated, he thinks more should be allotted to enhance Precinct 3.
“Half of our budget comes from the taxes, from the revenue generated by Precinct 3,” Blackwell pointed out. “Now imagine we’re dealing with a $30 million budget, and $13 (million) to $14 million of it comes out of this area here, alone. How much of it is coming back to us to help the quality of life in our area?
Nevertheless, “we should be getting more, considering what’s being put out,” the challenger said. “That’s part of why I think we might ought to consider going back to the commission road and bridge aspect.”
Responding, Mauldin explained that all funds are disbursed evenly among the precincts.
“We do bring in the most tax dollar because of Eastman and great housing additions; however, you can’t say we want all the money over here,” Mauldin said.
INTERLOCAL AGREEMENTS
When asked if the county could partner with the city on maintaining roads inside the city limits, Mauldin said they have had interlocal agreements before.
“I’ve had the pleasure of helping Hallsville out two different times with interlocal agreements,” he shared.
One road, in particular, was the repair to the eastern portion of Cal Young Road, in 2017. The agreement called for the repair on Cal Young Road, from Farm-to-Market Road 450 westward about 0.65 miles. The repairs were made in hopes to make travels safer around Hallsville High School.
“Part of it was in the county; part of it was in the city,” said Mauldin. “We worked out an interlocal agreement and thankfully the commissioners court supported us on it.”
“It was a big expenditure to do Cal Young Road, which is a road that has 13,000 vehicles a week, going up and down,” said Mauldin. “It’s probably the best road now that’s listed in our county road system.”
Blackwell said it’s a great road, but he doesn’t think it’ll last long.
“I’m not going to throw the current road and bridge administrator under the bus; he didn’t build Cal Young, but Cal Young is not going to hold up,” said Blackwell.
He said the drainage is causing problems and vehicles are already hitting the side of the road.
“Five years from now Cal Young Road is going to be just an ordinary East Texas/Hallsville Road,” Blackwell believes. “It’s not going to survive. And it’s part from what I understand nobody came out and did a series of inspection of work that was done, before signing off on the road. But if we don’t get out there, we don’t begin to take some serious action now to curb the drainage, (then) cars and trucks are going to continue to go into the side ditch, on the north side of Cal Young and continue to eat away the asphalt.”
“Had it been done correctly, that ditch would’ve been three feet off the road,” added Blackwell. “As it is, it’s right there on the road and it is tearing up Cal Young Road. We’ve gotta take a look at what’s being done and how it’s being done and such.”
In his rebuttal, Mauldin said he believes Cal Young Road will be sustainable for years to come.
“That road will be there probably at least 15 more years,” he said.”
SELF REFLECTIONS
When asked what weaknesses they have that can be improved, Mauldin said he couldn’t think of any, but he’s a quiet thinker, loves working with people and believes it takes different personalities to be on the court.
“I want to do my part,” he said.
Blackwell said he can be an impatient person, wanting to jump on an issue immediately, but he’s learned to take a seat back and allow others to sometimes take a lead.
“On the flip side of that, I am a very good problem solver,” Blackwell said. “When I get a problem, I’m in front of the issue, I will marinate and roast that item in my brain until I come up with a variety of different options; and then I would work through those options to offer what I think is the best solution or an awesome solution to that particular issue.”
In closing, Mauldin said as a public servant, he’s been a problem solver in every job he’s had. He said he’s served in various roles as president and vice president in many associations, including past president of the Hallsville Baseball Association. He’s currently on the board of directors of the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“Since the city of Longview comes into Harrison County that requires the commissioner of Precinct 3 to sit on the board,” said Mauldin. “It’s an interesting committee to see how well organized they are when they are planning the transportation for the future.
Besides the two interlocal agreements he’s helped secure, the incumbent said he was happy to support the remodeling of Hallsville’s community center, Gold Hall.
“As soon as I took office, two or three people had mentioned to me we need to do something about Gold Hall. And I jumped on the bandwagon on that one because it was not a nice place to have parties,” he said. “So it got remodeled; and last year, it was rented out 116 times, brought in $17,800 of fees for renting it. I’m really proud of that one. It’s being used by the community. That’s what it was for.
“I’m really proud of the work that I’ve done on the commissioners court,” he said.
Blackwell said if there’s one weakness in county government he’d like to see improved, it’s the lack of communication between the commissioners and the various precincts, particularly Precinct 3.
“We should be able to tell you and communicate with you, not only how we’re spending your money, but hear from you about what your specific needs are,” he said.
Blackwell said he’s involved in the community, in various volunteer capacities, and wants to give back.
“I moved from my original home in Longview area, now to Hallsville area. Got immediately involved in softball, coaching baseball. The point being that I began to get involved in the community as my love for the people, my love for this community grew and continues to grow each day,” he said. “So I just want to be in the position of being able to give back, somewhat of what’s been given to me over the last several years.
“I have questions by the way things are being done and how we may be able to change them,” said Blackwell, sharing he hopes to bring a new perspective on how to address issues.