Debra Hatfield, former Harrison County Republican Party Chair, has announced her intentions to run for Harrison County Clerk.
She will challenge incumbent, Liz Whipkey James, in the 2022 Primary.
“In 2017, when I was the Harrison County Republican Party Chair, I was approached and asked to run for Harrison County Clerk,” said Hatfield. “However, at that time, I respectfully declined because the timing was not right for me and I did not feel that I could give 110 percent effort to the citizens of Harrison County.
“Since then, I have given a lot of thought and prayer to how I could serve our county,” she said. “After I was approached again in 2020 and asked to think about running in 2022, my consideration to run for county clerk was confirmed. I am proud and excited to announce that I am running for Harrison County Clerk in 2022.”
Hatfield said she’s spent countless hours, educating herself and learning every aspect of what it takes to be successful at this role.
“I will be ready to go to work and make a difference in Harrison County starting on day one,” she said.
Through her more than 20 years of experience as a licensed insurance agent, Hatfield said she knows what it takes to provide exceptional customer service when assisting the public.
“You must have honor, availability, transparency, fairness, integrity, efficiency, loyalty and be dependable,” she said.
“I strive every day to offer the public professional, exceptional customer service,” said Hatfield. “I believe my energy, motivation, determination and professionalism will positively impact the office of County Clerk and Harrison County.”
Hatfield noted that she has served on numerous boards and committees, and have long worked for a positive change in the county.
“I have a heart to serve, and love Harrison County and want to see Harrison County successful in every area,” she said.
Hatfield, a Harrison County native, is married to William D. Hatfield, who currently serves as the county’s Precinct 1 Commissioner.
According to the county’s website, www.harrisoncountytexas.org, the role of the county clerk is to serve as the county’s recorder. As county recorder, the county clerk is responsible for: processing, filing, and recording most of the official county documents such as real and personal property records, liens, assumed names, abstracts, bonds, livestock marks and brands, city, county and school district budgets, subdivision plats, military discharges, marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, and wills, providing indexing and public access to these records, issuing certified and non-certified copies of any documents recorded in this office, and assessing, collecting, and reporting the fees and cost. The County Clerk is also the records administrator for Commissioners Court and the County Courts at Law. The clerk’s office supplies support personnel for civil, criminal, probate, mental, and juvenile court matters. Also, as an ex-officio member of Commissioners Court, the county clerk serves as recorder and records manager.
In addition to the office of county clerk, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 election include: district attorney, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.