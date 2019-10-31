Tickets are on sale now for Harrison County Historical Museum’s Journey Stories lunch and learn program, featuring the story of Perry Bonner, Harrison County’s second most decorated war hero.
“He’s the second most decorated soldier from World War II from his branch of service,” said Becky Palmer, the museum’s executive director. “He was at Omaha Beach on D-Day.
“The only more decorated was Audie Murphy,” she added, noting Bonner had one less medal than Murphy.
The program will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Marshall Visual Art Center, at 208 E. Burleson St. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. by Meals and More, of Harleton. Entertainment, featuring local vocalist Kim Flanagan, will follow at 11:15 a.m.
The program titled “Days of Glory, Days of Fear: War Hero Perry Bonner” and presented by local historian Sam Moseley will start at 11:30 a.m.
Palmer said the Journey Stories luncheon will be kickoff of events leading up to the Nov. 9 grand opening of the museum’s new permanent military exhibit, “Service & Sacrifice: Harrison County at War.
She noted that the luncheon is made possible in part by a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation and City of Marshall HOT (hotel occupancy tax) funds.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling 903-935-8417 extension 1, emailing a contact number to hchminfo@gmail.com, or on the museum’s website at harrisoncountymuseum.org. The deadline to purchase tickets is 3 p.m., Friday.
“Proceeds from the event assists with the museum’s annual educational programming,” museum officials said.
Information about the exhibit and events is available on the museum’s website and Facebook page.