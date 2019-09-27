A suspect involved in the near fatal injury of an officer while evading arrest, last May, was denied his request for a bond reduction, during a hearing Thursday before 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin.
The defendant, 34-year-old Antonio Dejuan Trammel, of Galveston, was arrested May 14 for evading arrest, causing serious bodily injury to Marshall Police Officer Zachary Lastra, who was attempting to arrest him. Trammel was indicted for evading arrest, causing serious bodily injury and evading with a previous conviction.
According to Trammel’s indictment, on May 13, he intentionally fled from Officer Lastra, whom he knew was a peace officer attempting to arrest him in response to a welfare check. While the defendant was in flight, Lastra suffered serious bodily injury when his arm went through a window, sustaining several lacerations, while attempting to detain Trammel.
The indictment further noted Trammel’s prior convictions, which include an August 2003 conviction of evading arrest, an April 2005 conviction of burglary of a habitation; and the January 2017 conviction of assault family violence with a previous conviction.
Trammel’s court-appointed attorney, Jonathan Hyatt filed a motion in August to reduce the defendant’s bond from $525,000, arguing that Trammel’s confinement and restraint is illegal because the bond is excessive, oppressive and beyond his financial means in violation of the 8th and 14th amendments to the US Constitution, Articles 1, 11, 13 and 19 of the Texas Constitution and Articles 1.09 and 17.15 the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.
The motion requested the court to reduce the bond to a reasonable amount in order that Trammel will have an opportunity to obtain release from incarceration, pending trial. The defendant further requested that immediate bail be allowed in a reasonable amount, conditioned that Trammel appears at the hearing to await further orders of the court.
71st District Judge Brad Morin denied the motion Wednesday, following arguments from both the defense and prosecutors. The Marshall Police Officers’ Association released a statement, following the hearing, showing their support and appreciation of the judge’s decision.
“The Marshall Police Officers’ Association was delighted to hear that Harrison County District Court Judge Brad Morin ruled against reducing the bond against the defendant that inflicted a near-fatal injury on our member, Officer Zachary Lastra, earlier this year,” MPOA president, Tyler Owen, stated.
“MPOA have full faith in our criminal justice system and we are fortunate to have a District Court Judge in Harrison County that exercises his power responsibly,” said Owen. “The judgment in today’s ruling against this defendant was exactly the right thing to do, and is a testament to the fact that he is the right person for the position.”
MPOA also expressed appreciation to prosecutors in the case.
“These proceedings were well represented by Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain and First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, who as always represent that office with professionalism and class,” said Owen.
He said the members of MPOA take their job duties seriously and carry out the association’s mission with pride.
“We are dedicated to the citizens of this great city and will continue to serve them in a manner that is one with compassion and respect,” said Owen. “This incident that injured our member is just a reminder that evil will not supersede justice, and is why our mission is to protect this city at all cost.”
Background
The evading arrest incident occurred as the officer responded to a welfare check request the evening of May 13 at the Villa Charmont Apartment at 2901 East Travis Street.
“It was reported that a male subject named Antonio Trammel was at that location armed with a rifle threatening a female and her three small children,” MPD Lt. Len Ames reported, at the time. “Officers arrived at the location and observed a male subject standing in front of the apartments holding what appeared to be a rifle.”
Officers discovered the male, later identified as Trammel, had an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest out of the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.
“Trammel was told that he was wanted and would be placed under arrest and he began running from the scene,” Ames said. “As MPD patrol officers gave pursuit, Trammel and one of the MPD officers crashed into an apartment window. The MPD officer received multiple lacerations to his left forearm and began bleeding badly.”
Responding MPD and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office units set a perimeter in an effort to contain Trammel to the wooded area bordered by East Travis, Victory Drive, Harper Drive and Indian Springs, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect was located hiding behind a house in the 600 block of West Rusk Street, the next day, following a tip from a concerned citizen.
MPD officials noted before that Trammel’s decision to run directly resulted in the injuries sustained by Officer Lastra.
Thanks to the application of life-saving tourniquets, Lastra was able to slow down the bleeding. The injured officer was then transferred to Christus Good Shepherd in Longview, where he underwent emergency surgery to treat his injuries.