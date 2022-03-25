The state rested and the defense began a case of self-defense, calling up a retired law enforcement officer to testify on Thursday as the murder trial of Richard “Blayne” Anderson continued in Harrison County.
Anderon, 26, is charged in the Easter Sunday 2018 homicide of Stacey “Keith” Carr while at Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall.
Mark Maranto, a retired law enforcement officer, testified for the defense as an expert on self-defense. His professional background includes his 34-year history in law enforcement, working as a patrolman, detective and in supervisory roles at the Marshall Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and as a member of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force. He also served in Afghanistan as Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs, overseeing the police force.
Maranto additionally noted his involvement and training of homicide crimes that involved self-defense.
Maranto said he reviewed the defendant’s medical report, reviewed the photographs of his injuries, reviewed court documents, reviewed the autopsy report, talked to the defense’s detective, the defense attorney and visited with the defendant and the defendant’s family in order to formulate an opinion in the matter.
“In my opinion, I do, yes,” he said when asked by Berry if he believed Anderson was acting in self-defense when he shot Carr.
Case Background
Anderson, of Beckville, was indicted back in June 2019 for fatally shooting 25-year-old Carr, also of Beckville, with a firearm.
The fatal shooting occurred in the early morning hours of April 1, 2018, at the Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall. A witness told responding officers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that the shooting started after Carr confronted Anderson for allegedly assaulting Carr’s ex-girlfriend during a large brawl that had occurred hours before the shooting.
During the trial, witnesses in the case testified that the “big fight” that had occurred hours before the shooting and involved a massive crowd of about 20 to 30 people. The defense argued that Anderson didn’t assault Carr’s ex-girlfriend, but tried to shield her from the brawl. Carr’s ex-girlfriend, Chelcie Cox, testified that the defendant put his hands on her and grabbed her around the throat. Carr’s best friend, Jade Greer, testified that Carr received a call about the alleged assault and decided to go to the ATV park to confront the defendant.
Because the defendant is claiming self defense in the case, the jury is charged with deciding whether they believe the defendant was in imminent danger and the use of reasonable force was necessary to prevent harm.
Prosecutors argued that the defendant was not in fear of his life. Anderson’s defense attorney, Rick Berry, argued that his client was in fear of his life and was being confronted by not only Carr, but a group with him.
Witnesses in the case testified that Carr was the only one in close proximity when he confronted Anderson and had slapped him only one time when Anderson opened fire, killing him. Carr’s best friend, Greer, testified that the bruises on Anderson were sustained after the shooting when Greer attacked him for killing his best friend.
Defense Testimony
Maranto, who was no longer working in law enforcement but for an oil well services company when the shooting occurred, said he first learned of the shooting through a coworker, Jacob Kiper.
Kiper testified earlier this week as a witness for the state. During his testimony, Kiper said that he was at the ATV Park riding four-wheelers with Anderson and another friend the day of the shooting. When asked by prosecutors about the “big fight” where Anderson allegedly assaulted Cox, Kiper said he did witness Anderson touch Cox.
“I just seen him turn around and put his hands on her – close to her throat,” said Kiper.
Kiper said when Carr arrived and confronted Anderson, he saw Carr slap Anderson and Anderson pull out his gun.
“Everybody started running,” he said.
In his testimony Thursday, Maranto said Kiper came to work, telling him about the shooting. Maranto said Kiper had asked him if he could help him retrieve his cap from the sheriff’s office.
“He said when the shooting occurred, he ran and his hat fell in the crime scene,” said Maranto. “He said: ‘I was standing right there next to the man when he got shot.’”
When asked by Berry if a person can exhibit fear from someone else’s conduct if someone is coming after them, Maranto said, in his experience, yes. Maranto also agreed that a person can be in fear if they’re being threatened.
“If I say: ‘You’re going to fight with your waders on or fight with your waders off, is that an imminent threat?” Berry asked.
“Yes,” said Maranto.
Responding to Berry, Maranto said the threat is heightened if someone is known for fighting as Carr was.
“The threat goes up. He’s quite bit of a danger than somebody else coming up to you,” said Maranto.
When asked by Berry if a person is an attacker if his fist was raised, Maranto said yes.
“If you know I am a fighter and like winning, what would your thought process be?” Berry asked.
“My thought process would be I’m going to get hurt or have to hurt somebody,” said Maranto.
Berry asked if Maranto was taught while in law enforcement that if there’s more than one person charging at him that the threat is greater. Maranto said yes.
“There is testimony that there was another man that was there, whose name is Jade Greer. It’s uncontested whether Mr. Greer gave the beating (to Anderson). If both of these men are approaching you together, you consider them threatening acting together?” Berry asked.
“Yes,” said Maranto.
Using silhouette cutouts as demonstratives of individuals, Berry asked if the threat was heightened seeing a crowd approaching. Maranto responded “correct.”
“You don’t know what to focus on when you’re in that situation,” he said of if it’s a group. “It’s a very fearful situation to me.”
When asked again his opinion on Anderson’s actions, Maranto said that it was self-defense.
“He acted in self-defense,” said Maranto. “To me, it’s clear, in my opinion. I wouldn’t want to be put in that position.”
When asked by Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain if Maranto ever consulted with investigators involved in the case, Maranto said no.
McCain proceeded to ask him if he’d ever responded to the periodic shootings at the local housing projects during his days in law enforcement, Maranto said yes. McCain asked if he’d ever seen any officer shoot someone for hitting or slapping them while trying to respond to a fight where a crowd had gathered. Responding to more questions about such scenarios, Maranto replied: “But you’re talking about me, as a police officer, that’s trained.”
When asked by McCain if he knew of an occasion where someone was shot and killed and the actor was prosecuted for it, Maranto said yes.
When asked by McCain if his opinion would change if he knew that the defendant’s injuries were sustained after the shooting, Maranto said possibly.
“What if this jury all heard it was a slap (by Carr) (that caused) no marks on (Anderson), the defendant shoots and kills Keith Carr and then Jade Greer testifies he puts all those marks on him (for killing his best friend)?” McCain asked. “Does that change your opinion?”
“It could,” said Maranto.
McCain referred to Maranto’s opinion as “limited” based on the fact that he hadn’t heard the other testimonies in court nor watched the defendant’s videotaped interview with police nor talked to officers in the case.
“Your limited opinion is based on Jacob Kiper, of what a friend of the defendant told you, and some reports,” said McCain. “Wouldn’t you say that’s a pretty narrow gap?”
Defense Witnesses
Jatavian Harris testified his account of the incident, saying he didn’t know the parties involved but did witness the incident. Harris said prior to the victim Keith Carr’s arrival, he observed Anderson’s quiet demeanor and noticed Chelcie Cox acting in a normal behavior as she engaged in conversation.
He said he saw Carr show up after midnight at the camp where Harris and others were cooking.
“I saw him get out of the truck and try to approach Blayne, but Amanda got in front of him, just trying to keep him back,” said Harris.
Harris described Carr as being in Anderson’s personal space as he confronted him.
“All he said was: ‘Are you gonna fight in those waders?’” Harris recalled Carr saying. “He was in his face.”
When asked by defense attorney, Rick Berry, what Anderson’s reaction was, Harris said Anderson just stood there, looking normal. He said Anderson didn’t do anything until after he was hit.
“Mr. Carr reared back and hit him hard,” Harris said, noting he knew it was hard because he heard the sound.
“That’s when the gunshots came,” said Harris. “Mr. Carr fell.”
When asked by Berry if he was shocked that Carr hit Anderson, Harris said yes. When asked if Anderson did anything to provoke Carr, Harris said no.
Answering questions from McCain, Harris confirmed that he heard just one single strike from Carr.
The defense also called Melissa Anderson, the defendant’s mother, to the stand. Anderson’s mother, a registered nurse, testified about the injuries her son sustained in the incident.
“They had beat him so bad …his face...he didn’t even look like my child,” she said, getting choked up. “I was pretty sure his face was fractured just by looking at him. ”He was swollen so bad, I was afraid he had a brain bleed.”
“It was just very traumatic to see him like that,” Ms. Anderson said.
When asked by prosecutor McCain if she knew who caused the injuries to her son, she admitted that she did not.
Testimony continues Friday with 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin presiding.