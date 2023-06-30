In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, Harrison County criminal defense lawyers will join others across the nation in an annual public reading of the Declaration of Independence, beginning at 11 a.m. Friday outside of the main Harrison County courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.
Co-coordinator and criminal defense attorney Kyle Dansby invites the public to attend.
“This will be the 11th annual reading of the Declaration from our local defense attorney bar, working in conjunction with TCDLA,” stated Dansby, who will be reading the historic document along with co-coordinator and fellow defense attorney Kim Ryan.
The annual event began statewide by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. For the event, in honor of the nation’s freedom, lawyers across the state pause for a few moments of the day to read the Declaration in front of Texas county courthouses, and anywhere globally that a Texas attorney is.
“This is the eleventh annual reading in front of the Harrison County courthouse,” noted Dansby. “Your local defense bar is committed to protecting and ensuring by rule of law the individual rights guaranteed by the Texas and Federal Constitutions in criminal cases.”
He said they look forward to Friday’s occasion.
“Kim Ryan and I look forward to once again leading the reading of the Declaration,” said Dansby.
The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, and announced that the 13 American colonies, which were then at war with Great Britain, regarded themselves as 13 newly independent sovereign states, and no longer a part of the British Empire. Instead they formed a new nation — the United States of America.
According to www.ushistory.org, the document was adopted two days after Congress declared independence as the British fleet and army arrived at New York.
To learn more about Friday’s public reading, contact Defense Attorney Kyle Dansby at (903) 738-6162 or kdansbylaw@gmail.com or Defense Attorney Kim Ryan at kimryanlaw@gmail.com.