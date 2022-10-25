The Marshall Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted a community health fair this past Saturday at the Smith Community Center in Marshall, with local businesses and health organizations giving out free information to the public.
“We are excited to be here,” said organization President Hazel Phillips, “We hosted another health fair in May so we are excited we are able to gather everyone back together again for another important event.”
The event has become a central mission for the sorority chapter, according to Phillips, who emphasized the important role that the fair plays in connecting the community with local resources.
The fair was hot to dozens of local vendors, including representatives from local businesses like Candance Health Wellness and More, and Shake and Move Fitness.
Health organizations such as WellnessPointe and the Texas State Health Department were also on site during the event Saturday, offering the community information on upcoming events such as Red Ribbon Week.
State health officials also were offering assistance to the community when it comes to signing up for and navigating state health programs including insurance, programs for children with special needs, and a wide range of other available resources.
Representatives from the East Texas Baptist University School of Nursing were also present on Saturday, along with the Marshall All-American Top Ladies of Distinction, with both groups handing out information on important health complications such as Breast Cancer Awareness.
During the event, community members were also able to receive free flu shots on site, as well as have confidential HIV/HCV/Syphilis testing done free of charge. Additional tests including basic vital screenings, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings were also provided during the event.
“Community health is so vital to our everyday life, and many people are often not aware of the resources that we have available to them in our own community,” Phillips said, “That has become a crucial thing for us, being able to make those connections.”
Community members present at the event were also able to check their voting registration status during the event, to be sure they are eligible to vote in and aware of the upcoming November election.