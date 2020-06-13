JEFFERSON — David Quada Jr., Democratic contender for the Marion County sheriff race in November, believes the recent appointment of his challenger, David Capps, as interim sheriff is not only unfair to him, but to registered voters, as well.
“Putting a candidate in as the interim sheriff is a slap in the face to myself and to many citizens of Marion County,” Quada said.
The unanimous appointment was made by county commissioners on Monday, filling the unexpired term of former sheriff David McKnight, who tendered his notice of early retirement in May.
After an approximate 30 minute executive session, commissioners voted in a 4-0 vote to appoint Capps, who was the county’s sitting Pct. 1 county constable. Capps is also the county’s emergency management coordinator.
County Judge Leward LaFleur said the appointment wasn’t a political move; instead, it was based on experience. Quada begs to differ.
“My qualifications speak for itself,” Quada told the News Messenger.
Quada noted he began his law enforcement career part-time with Marion County in 2011 and was later promoted to deputy investigator. He started full-time with Jefferson Police Department in June 2014 as an investigator, while remaining part-time with Marion County Sheriff’s Office until December 2014.
“I had multiple arrests and convictions working together with the DA, all while showing respect to the individual but being vigilant at the same time,” said Quada.
“I also have two college degrees — a bachelor’s in psychology and an associate’s in criminal justice,” the Democratic candidate added.
Quada is currently assistant store manager at Walmart.
“I have been pleased in my current career path and considering my relocation and company restructure and I stand to lose $15,000-$20,000 a year if I win the sheriff election,” said Quada.
“But I am willing to do that, leaving it up to God and the citizens of Marion County,” he said.
Capps declined comment about his interim appointment.