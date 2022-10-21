Demisha Crawford, a criminal/civil case clerk for Harrison County, is running for Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace to continue serving the community she calls home.
The Democratic candidate is running for the position against Republican candidate Don Jordan. The position is currently held by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins, who is not seeking e-election.
“When Judge Watkins announced her retirement, I knew in that moment, I had to step out on faith and chase my dream,” said Crawford, who has worked as a criminal/civil case clerk for the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace court for more than a decade.
“For me, choosing to run for this position goes beyond party lines, not just to simply have a Democrat on the ballot,” Crawford said of her reason to run. “While I fervently believe it is crucially important for this race, my decision to run is heavily built on passion — passion and the desire to continue serving the community that through 13 and a half years has allowed me to grow and build many working relationships and helping any and all that I’m able.”
Outside of her employment as criminal/civil case clerk, Crawford is active at the Union Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves as a sponsor for the youth department. Lately, she’s enjoyed participating in community outreach efforts, including the citywide Fall Sweep 2022 clean-up sponsored by “Keep Marshall Beautiful.”
If elected into office, Crawford said her aim would be to work hands-on with the community and provide a safe space in making room for fresh ideas in order to improve the efficiency and quality of services that are provided to the public.
Crawford said, to her, the justice of the peace position means having the responsibility to assess all available information in order to make just decisions, equally and unbiased.
“I bring strong initiative and proven leadership that has aided in the functionality of the office,” she said. “Working in the JP office has positioned me to have first-hand knowledge and experience of what the role of a justice of the peace entails, as well as its expectations.”
If elected, Crawford said one of her objectives would be to prioritize what is feasible for a seamless transition, and then use technology to best meet the needs of citizens.
“I would first observe day-to-day operations to determine what course of action is needed most, in order to plan and prioritize what is practical and doable for seamless transition,” said Crawford.
“I would really like to see forms that are utilized by the public, be made accessible online via the county’s website,” she added. “Much of how the world operates is through the internet; therefore, this feature would offer a layer of convenience to those who conduct business through the digital world.
“Once the form is completed online, the user would have the option to e-file, thus, expediting processing time. The option to print out the form and bring it into the office, would also be available,” she explained.
Crawford said she would best represent or serve constituents in this position by operating in transparency.
“I feel it is imperative to operate in transparency, assertiveness, be trustworthy and have a strong sense of fortitude,” she said. “I believe this is the foundation of establishing healthy relationships and boundaries to efficiently meet the needs of the population served.”