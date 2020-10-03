Judge Staci Williams, Candidate for the Texas Supreme Court, will speak at a “Meet the Candidate and Voter Registration” event held by the Harrison County Democratic Party at their headquarters, located at 213 West Austin Street in downtown Marshall, from 2 p.m. to 4p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
The event will also be a kind of “Welcome Home” event for Judge Staci Williams, since Judge Williams was born in Gregg County and lived her early childhood in Marshall before moving to Dallas. Her father, Dr. Claude Williams, was a well-respected dentist in the community.
Judge Williams shared: “Even though my family moved from Marshall to Dallas when I was 9 years old, Marshall has always been and will always feel like home. Coming back to Marshall, it reminds me of hard work, integrity, and my roots in East Texas.”
Judge Williams is a judge of the Texas 101st District Court. She assumed office in 2014. She received her bachelor’s degree from Smith College in Massachusetts and her law degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Judge Williams’ biographical information includes that she has worked as corporate counsel in the defense telecommunications and retail industries. She has also served as a trial attorney and an administrative judge for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, counsel to the United States Judiciary Committee, as well as a municipal judge in Dallas and an attorney in private practice. She has also been on the arbitrator panels of the U.S. Postal Service, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (formerly the National Association of Security Dealers.)
If elected, Judge Williams would be the first African-American female elected in the 174 year history of the Texas Supreme Court.
The Saturday, Oct. 3 event for Judge Williams in Marshall event is also designed to provide a continued opportunity for citizens of Harrison County who are not yet registered to vote to register before the voter registration deadline.
Maxine Golightly, chairman of the Harrison County Democratic Party, shared: “We’ve had a very successful voter registration campaign in Harrison County and we’re continuing to encourage community members who are not yet registered to get registered to vote before the registration deadline on Monday, Oct. 5. It’s important that people make sure they are registered so they can vote in this critical election.”
Christina Anderson added: “In addition to registering to vote, we invite community members to join us in welcoming Judge Williams back to Marshall. Judge Staci Williams is an outstanding candidate for the Texas Supreme Court and the event on Saturday is a great opportunity to meet and ask any questions you might have of this excellent candidate who has her roots in Marshall, Texas.”
The event will be held in the backyard of the Democratic headquarters at 213 West Austin so that people can enjoy the beautiful fall weather and to assist in providing room for social distancing.
Also, community members are welcome to visit the Harrison County Democratic Headquarters during the week in these final days before the November 3 election. The headquarters is open every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
If these times are not convenient, persons are encouraged to call Maxine Golightly at (903) 908-0521 to make an appointment and she or another volunteer will arrange to meet the person at the headquarters at an appointed time.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Democratic Party wishing to take all measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Democratic headquarters follows all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks. If a person does not have a mask and wishes to visit the headquarters, a mask will gladly be provided.
Early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at seven locations in Harrison County and runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Information about specific times and locations for early voting are available at the Democratic headquarters or at the Harrison County Elections Office at 415 East Burleson Street.