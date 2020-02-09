The Harrison County Democratic Party has a new headquarters and invites all to an Open House tour set for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 205 N. Wellington St., in Marshall.
The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local party chair, Maxine Golightly, along with the party’s precinct chairs.
“We will have snacks and information about candidates on the upcoming Primary Election ballot,” local party officials said.
Attendees can also enter a silent auction to bid on a cozy fleece blanket, featuring an embroidered Democratic logo.
“We will also be able to register voters and provide information about upcoming events and ways you can assist in electing more Democrats to local, state and federal office,” officials said.
Sign-ups will also be available for those interested in volunteering to block-walk, phone bank or hold a fundraiser for future elections.