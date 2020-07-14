STAFF REPORTS
The July 14 Democratic Primary Runoff kicks off today, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The main elections office at 415 E. Burleson St. will be closed to voters. Polls will be open, however, at Marshall Convention Center and the following branch locations — Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center.
Since Harrison County is still precinct specific, residents must vote in their assigned consolidated precinct, Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette explained.
Precincts No. 1, 2, 3,4,8,9,10,11,14,18,21,22 and 26 will vote at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd.; Precincts 20 and 6 will vote at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue; Precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 at Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Precincts 12, 13, 19 and 25 at Gold Hall Community Center, 101 Elm St.; and Precincts 17, 5 and 7 at Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St.
On the Democratic Party Primary Runoff ballot, State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, and former Air Force helicopter pilot Mary “MJ” Hegar are vying for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat. The winner will face Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda are vying for the office of railroad commissioner.