The Harrison County Farmers Market’s soft opening on Saturday got off to a rainy start but despite the bad weather, both vendors and customers still showed up to support the event.
The market is now set to celebrate its grand opening from 7 a.m. to noon, next Saturday at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall, in front of the Historic Harrison County Courthouse.
Master Gardener Billy Earl Pool said vendors of all kind are still welcomed to join for just $20 a year.
“Our first day today has gone pretty well,” Pool said Saturday. “We have plenty of vendors and we expect to continue to grow.”
Pool said the market closed out its season last year with 40 vendors on the roll.
“We’re growing and looking forward to adding new members,” he said. “We have a lot of different produce and besides produce, we have several different kinds of arts and crafts vendors. We even have masks and hand sanitizers out for use.”
The produce customers to the market can expect to see now are squash, onion, potato, cabbage, carrot, kale, a variety of chili peppers, zucchini, cucumber, peaches and pickles.
Coming up soon as the season progresses, customers can expect to see tomatoes, okra, eggplant, broccoli and eventually pumpkins.
The market also offers a variety of honey, jams, jellies, jewelry, art work, kettle popped popcorn, knick knacks, goats milk soaps and other items.
The market will be held from 7 a.m. to noon, each Saturday in downtown Marshall. Next Saturday, May 30, there will be a fresh flower market.
To become a vendor, contact Pool at 254-722-8778.