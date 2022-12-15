The third day of testimony in the continuous sexual assault of a child case against former NFL player Kendrick Ladell Starling focused on medical experts and testimony by a Marshall Police Department officer.
Starling, 42, was charged and later indicted in 2021 on the offense involving a victim younger than 14 years old. According to the indictment, Starling allegedly committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against the child victim between June 1, 2017 and Dec. 29, 2020.
MPD Detective Joe Chastain told the 12 person jury his investigation turned up proof that Starling had rented rooms at Marshall hotels on multiple times between September 2017 and July 2020. He was called to testify by Taylor Prior, lead prosecutor for the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. His investigation turned up receipts from the hotel properties with Startling’s name on them for 20 separate check-in dates.
Chastain said details of some of the rooms reflected statements made by the alleged sexual abuse victim, who told officials she was assaulted in various hotel rooms. The victim identified a room at the Fairfield Inn with a single large bed with a Jacuzzi tub in the room and also identified various rooms, some with one bed, others with two beds and she mentioned a hotel with an indoor pool where they had stayed.
Prior asked him how statements from the victim appeared to validate a connection between the sexual assaults and stays at the hotels.
“For one, she talked about the second assault taking place in the suite with the Jacuzzi at the Fairfield,” Chastain said. “She also talked about a party for either her or her brother, I don’t remember which, but they threw a party at the Fairfield and rented a room so they could swim in the pool.”
He said the alleged victim also described other hotel rooms she said she was taken to by Starling.
During cross examination, defense attorney Kyle Dansby said while the receipts may have proved Starling rented hotel rooms on the respective dates, that did not indicate who was with him. He said it could have been his biological son or others.
Dansby questioned Chastain on whether he talked to cleaning people at the properties on whether they had seen signs of blood on sheets or clothing which may have been discarded in an effort to hide evidence of sexual assault. He said he had not since that type of potential evidence had probably gone through the laundry or been discarded much earlier.
While a couple of receipt dates each were in 2017 and 2019, the majority were from 2020 ranging from March, April and May through July 29, 2020, Chastain testified. After his investigation turned up the receipts, he moved forward with scheduling a SANE exam on the victim with a sexual assault nurse examiner.
That examiner was Susan Camazine, a nurse with years of experience in reviewing approximately 300 sexual assault cases. Her testimony began in Judge Brad Morin’s 71st District Courtroom on Tuesday and took up much of the testimony on Wednesday morning.
Camazine, from Henderson, went over details of her exam findings in which she summarized an area of injury on the alleged victim’s body which she said could have been caused by blunt force trauma or blunt force penetration.
During a portion of Camazine’s testimony, she went over a series of photos she had taken as part of her exam of the alleged victim’s body. The photos were displayed on a large screen and shown only to jurors and attorneys with the case, with the glass doors leading to the courtroom from a hallway covered and the viewing screen placed where non-jurors in the courtroom could not view them.
While defendant Starling was in the area where he could have viewed the graphic photos, he turned his back during the entire time they were being shown and their contents described.
Later in the day an expert witness for the defense, Rachel Fischer, from Houston who is experienced in sexual assault forensic cases, went over the photos for jurors again offering her opinions.
Fischer said her opinion was that Camazine made some misdiagnosis in her assumptions of what the exam and Camazine’s photos showed. Fischer said while she had not personally done an exam on the alleged victim and had not taken the photos herself, she disagreed with some of the assumptions which Camazine had reached which may have indicated sexual assault of the girl.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with the defense presenting more witnesses for their case supporting Starling’s case.