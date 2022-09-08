JEFFERSON — Time to start those engines! The 20th annual Diamond Don AHRMA National Vintage Motocross event is set to run through Sunday.
This year’s event will feature legendary racer Kevin Windham, who will be riding in the Texas Thumper Throwdown XR200 challenge support race on the Windham Rocket, running during intermission on Saturday and Sunday in Jefferson.
Thursday’s events will include the 2nd annual Dual Sport Adventure Ride on starting at Diamond Don RV Park & Event Center, located at 1602 Texas 49 E. in Jefferson. All street legal dual sport bikes are welcome to ride. To receive GPS tracks, send an email to Bobbypickardrideinfo@gmail.com. Riders will meet at the Diamond Don Event Center at 8 a.m. for breakfast, followed by an 8:30 a.m. riders meeting. Riders will head out at 9 a.m. and there are no registration fees though donations are welcome to support Jefferson’s Adopt-A-Cop program which assists local police officers with needed equipment.
Later on Thursday, guests will see the first annual Jack Thompson Memorial Tiddler Ride that will have riders meet at the Diamond Don Event Center at 2 p.m. for sign up. The 20-mile route will follow the back roads of Marion County and a $20 minimum donation is requested to benefit the Jefferson Adopt-A-Cop program. There will be a drawing after the Tiddler Ride for various contingency prizes, the biggest of which will be a Yamaha Twin Jet 100cc Tiddler project bike.
The “Battle on the Bayou” 100cc race sponsored by BA Motorsports and Northwest Maico CZ; and “Texas Thumper Throwdown” XR200 Challenge sponsored by BA Motorsports will run during intermission on Saturday and Sunday. These are not AHRMA races and are post entry races only. Registration fee is $40 for both days. The Moto 1 race is during intermission on Saturday and the Moto 2 is during intermission on Sunday. Trophy presentation will take place 30 minutes after Sunday’s final PVMX results are posted. Proceeds from the races will benefit the Historic Jefferson Railway and Wetlands Foundation to support Jefferson youth activities.
Friday will see a new event at the Diamond Don Event Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Join us in the Pavilion for great spectator viewing of the Cross Country race. Rhumbar sponsored by Rocketship Vintage Racing, Ricky Linn, Badco Racing Team and Texas 49 Crossing Liquor Store. This event is a fundraiser for Women Rock, Inc., Giving Hope, Making a Difference, Defeating Breast Cancer at www.womenrockinc.org.
Sunday’s events will also include the 7:30 a.m. Church Service with Steve Wise, MotoFellowship.com with a special appearance of The Gospel Girls. The service is open to the public.
For up-to-the-minute information on post event coverage – and coverage on the 2022 race, follow the event on Facebook at facebook.com/diamonddonmotorsports or visit online at www.diamonddonempire.com/diamond-don-racing.