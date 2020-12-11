Kenneth Jack Bellomy, of Diana, was recently booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of possession with the intent to distribute child pornography and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
Bonds were set for the 43-year-old at $82,500 — $75,000 for the child pornography charge and $7,500 for the possession of marijuana offense.
According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Sgt. Sara Warren, DPS arrested Bellomy on Dec. 3 after serving a search warrant at Bellomy’s home in the 1000 block of Eagleton Rock Road, which is located on the Harrison County side of Diana.
“The (search) warrant was obtained out of the Harrison County District Court and signed by (71st District) Judge (Brad) Morin,” Warren told the News Messenger.
According to the probable cause for arrest affidavit obtained by media partner, KLTV, the DPS investigator discovered growing marijuana plants and drying weed inside of Bellomy’s home.
The affidavit further stated that the DPS investigator downloaded multiple images of child pornography from the device connected to the IP address assigned to the residence.
“During an interview, Bellomy admitted sharing child porn using Bit Torrent software,” the DPS investigator wrote in the affidavit.
When the investigator searched Bellomy’s phone, he found child porn images and Bit Torrent software.
DPS Sgt. Warren noted that the promotion of child pornography charge is a second degree felony. The offense is punishable by two to 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.
The possession of marijuana charge is a state jail felony, which carries a sentence of 180 days to two years in jail. A $10,000 fine may also be imposed.