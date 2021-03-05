Kenneth Jack Bellomy Jr., of Diana, was recently indicted by a Harrison County grand jury on charges of possession with the intent to promote child pornography.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 1, 2020, Bellomy allegedly intentionally and knowingly possessed with intent to promote visual material that visually depicted, and that he knew visually depicted, a child who was younger than age 18 at the time, engaging in sexual conduct, specifically lewd exhibition of the genitals.
Bonds were set for the 43-year-old at $75,000 for the child pornography charge.
According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Sgt. Sara Warren, DPS arrested Bellomy on Dec. 3, 2020, after serving a search warrant at Bellomy’s home in the 1000 block of Eagleton Rock Road, which is located on the Harrison County side of Diana.
“The (search) warrant was obtained out of the Harrison County District Court and signed by (71st District) Judge (Brad) Morin,” Warren told the News Messenger at the time of his arrest.
According to the probable cause for arrest affidavit, the DPS investigator discovered growing marijuana plants and drying weed inside of Bellomy’s home.
The affidavit further stated that the DPS investigator downloaded multiple images of child pornography from the device connected to the IP address assigned to the residence.
“During an interview, Bellomy admitted sharing child porn using Bit Torrent software,” the DPS investigator wrote in the affidavit.
When the investigator searched Bellomy’s phone, he found child porn images and Bit Torrent software.
DPS Sgt. Warren noted before that the promotion of child pornography charge is a second degree felony. The offense is punishable by two to 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.
Aggravated Kidnapping, Deadly Conduct
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted Kiley Don Baker, 31, of Marshall, for aggravated kidnapping and deadly conduct/discharging firearm.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 5, 2020, with the intent to inflict bodily injury on an individual, Baker allegedly abducted the individual by restraining the individual’s movements so as to interfere substantially with the alleged victim’s liberty, by confining the victim. The indictment further alleged the defendant threatened the victim’s life and exhibited a gun.
Money Laundering
The grand jury also indicted Gregory Quental Hines, 28, of Mansfield, for money laundering and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 31, 2020, Hines allegedly possessed the proceeds from a criminal activity, which was the possession and/or selling of marijuana, and the value of funds was $30,000 or more but less than $150,000.
Others indicted last week were:
- Charles Michael Sherrod, 37, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Michael Shane Williams, 44, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Stephen Carey Shiflett, 38, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jason Dewayne Kindley, 51, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Leland Chance McDaniel, 31, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Demarkis Dowan Simpson, 30, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Donald Alan Porter, 71, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Troy Joseph Powell, 49, of Meraux, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance;
- Keenan Terrill Webb, 26, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Garrion Dawight McCullough, 29, of Yazoo, Mississippi, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jessica Le Rials, 31, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Joyce Elaine Bright, 61, of Maddisonville, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kevin Lee Sanders, 48, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
- Patricia Renee Fife, 43, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Melissa Ann Hinson, 37, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Melissa Kay Applegate, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Uranthus Demon Shiner, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jonathan Recasner Shannon, 59, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Joe Michael Allen, 29, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Johnathan Alejandro Calderon, 22, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Jamie Lee Box, 20, of New Diana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Deandra Monta Kelly, 42, of Shreveport, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Demetreus Demond Hooper, 41, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Justin Leslie McIntosh Jr., 35, of Kilgore, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Oscar Ricardo Leyva Castellanos, assault family violence;
- Jasmine Lyntez Godfrey, 33, of Gilmer, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Robert Lee Thomas, 26, of San Francisco, California, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Donald Ray Williams, 60, of Marshall, burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions.