A Harrison County man arrested in December 2020 for multiple counts of child pornography pleaded guilty in the 71st District Court on Wednesday.
Kenneth Bellomy was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
“In December of 2020, investigators from Collin County notified the DPS Criminal Investigation Division in Tyler of a potential case involving child pornography,” the office of Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain noted in a press release. “The case was assigned to SA Dan Collins.
“Subpoenas were obtained and identifying information was discovered to connect the IP address used to download these images and videos to Kenneth Bellomy,” the DA’s office said.
A search warrant was then executed at Bellomy’s home, located in the Harrison County side of Diana.
“Seven electronic devices were seized, and thousands of images and videos of child pornography were found on the devices,” the DA’s office said.
Bellomy admitted to possessing child pornography. The offense is a second degree felony and Bellomy pled to 40 years, the DA’s office noted.
The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood.
Bellomy was first indicted on one count of the crime in February 2021, and then indicted on the additional 30 counts in April of that year.
According to count number one of the last indictment, on Aug. 1, 2020, Bellomy intentionally and knowingly possessed with intent to promote visual material that visually depicted, and that he knew visually depicted, a child who was younger than age 18 at the time, engaging in sexual conduct, which was actual intercourse.
Count numbers two through 30 of the indictment charged him with the same offense on the same date, but states the pornography he possessed showed a child engaging in sexual conduct, specifically lewd exhibition of the genitals.
According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Sara Warren, DPS officers arrested Bellomy on Dec. 3, 2020 after serving a search warrant at Bellomy’s home in the 1000 block of Eagleton Rock Road.
“The (search) warrant was obtained out of the Harrison County District Court and signed by (71st District) Judge (Brad) Morin,” Warren told the News Messenger at the time of his arrest.
According to the probable cause for arrest affidavit, the DPS investigator discovered growing marijuana plants and drying weed inside of Bellomy’s home.
The affidavit further stated that the DPS investigator downloaded multiple images of child pornography from the device connected to the IP address assigned to the residence.
“During an interview, Bellomy admitted sharing child porn using Bit Torrent software,” the DPS investigator wrote in the affidavit.
When the investigator searched Bellomy’s phone, he found child porn images and Bit Torrent software.