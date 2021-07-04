Employees of Dickson Insurance were joined by members of the Marshall Chamber of Commerce this week to celebrate a ribbon cutting ceremony for the insurance agencies Marshall office.
Brokerage owner Ben Dickson said that he has been working in insurance for five years as a branch of another insurance company. After fulfilling that contract, Dickson said that he was interested in branching out, and moved his business to Longview.
“What we wanted was to offer better coverage at better rates,” he said, “This allows us more variety in working with a wider range of companies.”
He emphasized that this change is directly beneficial to their customers, whom they are now able to offer a wider range of coverage options at cheaper rates. The company now offers insurance coverage for home, auto, boat, ATV, businesses, Medicaid and much more.
“If you own it, we can ensure it,” Dickson said.
The Marshall office is the second location for Dickson’s agency, located at 2001 Bomar St., and will be run by branch manager Jeremy Dreesen.
Dickson said that the company also has plans to open a third agency location in Texarkana later this year.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce joined the agency employees at the Marshall office on Thursday to celebrate the group’s official opening in city limits.
Director of the chamber Stacia Runnels welcomed the group to the community.
“We are very excited to have you here in our community,” she said.
For more information on Dickson Insurance in Marshall go to the business’s social media at www.facebook.com/dicksoninsuranceagency, or contact their office directly at (903) 399-1223 or through info@dicksonagency.com.