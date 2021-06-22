The short answer is, while there was certainly an unusually large demand for animals from March 2020 through the end of the year, it cannot be said with certainty that adoptions of rescue animals rose overall. Some indications are that the numbers were actually down, due to fewer strays reaching shelters and fewer returns of adoptees.
Whatever the case nationally, Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) can vouch for an increased demand. Local adoptions were so high in the Marshall area last year that FOMA had few dogs and cats available for transport out of state.
In a normal year, adoption centers in New York and Kansas provide a welcome relief valve by taking in some of Marshall’s excess shelter population; mostly puppies. Frequent transports have been made possible by FOMA’s work with Paws 4 Life, a Shreveport organization of volunteers that coordinates transportation on behalf of rescues and shelters.
In contrast to 2020, 2021 has seen a significant drop in local adoptions, leading to an increase in transports, along with an ever-present need for more foster homes.
“The increase in transports means that foster volunteers may have to move quickly to ensure their foster animals are ready for travel” says FOMA’s Jana Hernandez.
Hernandez, in addition to being FOMA’s Foster, Adoption, and Transport Manager, works full-time as a legal assistant. Logistical requirements often call for the use of her office as a temporary holding station for animals, as well as for housing an inventory of foster supplies.
Fortunately, everyone in the office is on board with her double life. Marshall attorney Paul Turner says he “…wouldn’t have it any other way.” Initially reluctant to adopt an office cat, Turner now claims a special attachment to three feline workplace companions.
No one can predict what events will change current patterns of adoption and transport. The only certainty is that regardless of shifting circumstances, FOMA will need more foster volunteers.
FOMA sometimes takes in litters of puppies before they ever see the inside of the city’s Animal Control and Shelter. The litters arrive with little notice, so FOMA needs to maintain many standby foster homes, which is currently not the case.
No foster volunteers are available all of the time, but having enough of them able to foster some of the time ensures that puppies will be well-taken care of before adoption or transport to high-demand shelters.
Contact FOMA if you’re interested in volunteering. Further information and the foster application are available here: https://friendsofmarshallanimals.org/foster/