Now is the perfect time to try out a fun new pizza recipe at home! Just because it is pizza night, doesn’t mean it has to be the same every time.
Fruit Pizza
Ingredients:
½ cup white sugar
1 (18 oz.) pkg refrigerated sugar cookie dough 1 pinch salt
1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened 1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 (8 oz.) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
½ cup orange juice
2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon orange zest 1/4 cup water
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Slice cookie dough and arrange on greased pizza pan, overlapping edges. Press dough flat into pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool.
- In a large bowl, soften cream cheese, then fold in the whipped topping. Spread over cooled crust. You can chill for a while at this point or continue by arranging the fruit.
- Begin with strawberries, sliced in half. Arrange in a circle around the outside edge.
- Continue with fruit of your choice, working towards the middle. If bananas are used, dip them in lemon juice so they don’t darken. Then make a sauce to spoon over fruit.
- In a saucepan, combine sugar, salt, corn starch, orange juice, lemon juice, and water. Cook and stir over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 or 2 minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat and add grated orange rind. Allow to cool, but not set up. Spoon over fruit. Chill for two hours, then cut into wedges and serve.
Prep time: 30 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes Serves: 8
Nutrition Facts per Serving: Total Fat: 30 g Cholesterol: 49 mg Sodium: 405 mg Total Carbohydrates: 62.9 g Dietary Fiber: 1.3 g Protein: 5.5 g
Paradise Pizza
Ingredients:
½ 100% whole wheat mini bagel or English muffin
2 T pasta sauce
2 T mozzarella cheese
1 T cubed ham or chicken
1 T pineapple tidbits, drained
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
- Toast bagel half in toaster or oven.
- Spread pasta sauce on toasted bagel.
- Top with cheese.
- Sprinkle with ham or chicken and pineapple tidbits.
- Place bagel half in oven on broil until cheese melts (1-2 minutes).
Utensils:
Oven and/or toaster
Butter knife
Measuring spoon
Cutting board
Knife
Can opener
Make meals and memories together: Let your children make their own pizza, it teaches them how to make a nutritious snack and learn about vegetables and fruits.
Nutrition Facts per Serving: Total Fat: 4.5g Cholesterol: 15mg Sodium: 430mg Total Carbohydrates: 20g Dietary Fiber: 3g Protein: 9g
Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 3-4 minutes Cost per serving: $0.45
