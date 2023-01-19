The Jacket Nation Scholar Foundation’s 12th Annual Dinner and Silent Auction will be held on Monday, Feb. 27 at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
All funds raised at the event will go toward providing each graduating Elysian Fields High School senior planning to attend a college or technical school with a $500 scholarship. All students that sell tickets will be eligible to have their name drawn for a second scholarship, and one lucky student will win an additional $500.
Only 250 tickets will be sold. One lucky ticket holder will win $5,000, but need not be present to win the prize. There will be great items on the silent auction as well as other random prizes throughout the night (but must be present to win those).
A ticket purchased gets two people into the event and provides two dinners. It’s also a tax-deductible donation.
The EFISD community is asking the public to come and support their high school students.