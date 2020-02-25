Misty Scott has been the director of Mission Marshall since it opened its doors eight years ago, but she knew many years before that that mission work was what she wanted for her future.
“I knew even before I went to college that I wanted to do mission work,” Scott said.
She attended East Texas Baptist University, starting in 1993 pursuing a degree in music, before eventually switching to Universal Studies.
It was at ETBU that she met her now husband, Glenn, during her freshman year at school.
“It’s funny because it was not love at first sight, for him at least,” she said with a laugh. “We met when I was a freshman and he was a sophomore.”
Scott remembers meeting her husband through mutual friends as they prepared a group trip to go to a concert.
“He had a pick up truck with two seats, and he had a girl friend and he knew one of the other girls in the group had a crush on him, so he picked me to ride with him,” Scott said.
Even though the couple would not get together until two years later, Scott remembers writing in her journals that if she were to marry anyone, it would be a man like him.
After the pair reconncected year later they began dating, and were married in January on 1998.
Neither Scott nor her husband were originally from Marshall, so after the two left ETBU they moved to Dallas to be closer to Glenn’s family, and then later to Austin.
It was during their time in Austin when the couple had their first child, Chase, only after accepting that children may not be in there future.
“It throws your life into chaos, it was a whirl wind, and it did change everything” Scott said.
During this time both Scott and her husband were traveling a total of 20 hours to and from work every week with a new born.
“It ended up being that we would wake Chase up, take him to day care, and come home at night and put him to bed. We never got to spend any time with him and that was when we decided we need to make a change,” Scott said.
Remembering fondly their time in college in the Marshall area, the couple decided to start looking into moving back to Marshall, or a similarly small town.
“We knew God had a plan for us because it was just a matter of weeks later that Glenn was able to find a job at ETBU, and then he moved up and I followed him just a few months later,” Scott said.
By October of 2006, the family had made Marshall their new home.
“We absolutely love it here, we would not change a thing at all,” Scott said. “I love that I go to sports games and freshman year meetings and I see the same moms. If one of us isn’t able to make it the other moms are sending them photos. It really is a community.”
It was through this small town community interaction that Scott had first heard about the job opportunity at Mission Marshall, through her husband Glenn hearing about it at their church.
“I didn’t want to do it at first, because I thought I had no chance. I really was not the type of candidate they were looking for,” Scott said. “Our marriage has always been a partnership, we always work through decisions together. But this is the only time in 22 years of marriage that he told me ‘No. You need to do this.’ And so I did.”
“They didn’t pick me,” Scott said laughing.
The original choice for the director of the newly opening Mission Marshall was a different candidate, but Scott said she wasn’t disappointed by the choice, but rather reinvigorated in her passion for mission work.
“I really did need that time to remember why I love mission work, and to remember that that is really want to do with my life,” she said.
It wasn’t until a few months later in June that she got a call from the President of the board telling her the director had quit, and asking if she would step in as interim for the time.
“And I have been here ever since,” Scott said.
She said that she has found a lot of fulfillment from her work with Mission Marshall, and that the goal of the organization has always been to help the community with what they need.
When the organization started eight years ago Scott went up to the visitors of the building and asked two questions: 1. If you could change one thing about your community to make it better, what would that be? 2. What special skill do you have that you can use to work towards this change.
Organizing these answers into catagories Scott said that she found a trend in three main areas, the community harmony, job opportunities and financial difficulties.
It has been her mission ever since that began to work to address these problems in the community.
Scott has worked to help community members of all ages with literacy, operates a client choice food pantry, and much more.
“Our switch to client choice was really fundamental because it not only allows the community members the dignity of choosing the food they want in their homes, but it also allows for authentic connection between our volunteers and the community,” she said.
She said that her main goal is to offer a disruption in any person’s life that it just long enough for them to see that there is something better out there, and then offering that person the resources they need to make a change.
“We operate on a level of respect. Everyone in this building is equal to each other and we treat each other kindly. That means that when I mess up I apologize, and sometimes its hard, but it is so beneficial to hold everyone, including ourselves, to these standards,” Scott said.
She still lives in Marshall with her husband and their two children, Chase age 13 and Cara age 4.
“Marshall is our home. Everything in this story is exactly the way that God wanted it to happen, and this is where I really believe we were supposed to end up,” she said.