Dirt Cheap and parent company Channel Control Merchants, LLC will be hosting an additional job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at their newest state-of-the-art distribution center, located at 2938 Brown Road in Marshall.
The company seeks to fill 50 open positions for warehouse processors, supervisors and material handlers. Job applicants are encouraged to attend for same-day interviews. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Channel Control Merchants, LLC is a value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories. The company sources inventories from major retailers and manufacturers and processes the merchandise through its reverse logistics facilities. CCM meets its suppliers’ specific geographic distribution requirements for resale by selling through its more than 100retail stores or through its export operations to countries worldwide. With locations in Mississippi, Texas, and Canada, CCM warehouses encompass total over 2.7 million square feet. For more information, please visit ccmllc.com.
With over 100 locations in 9 states, Dirt Cheap is a bargain hunter’s paradise, offering leading private label and brand name merchandise at extreme values of up to 90 percent off retail prices. Since 1997, Dirt Cheap stores have carried merchandise from liquidations, customer returns, closeouts, overstocks, out of season goods, bankruptcies, and closeouts from manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. For more information, please visit iLoveDirtCheap.com.