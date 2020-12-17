Harrison County District Clerk Sherry Griffis has announced adjusted office hours through Dec. 23 as the district clerk’s office remains closed to the public as a matter of safety due to COVID-19.
“This office will be taking appointments for necessary entrance into the office,” said Griffis.
“I am sorry if this is an inconvenience but I am trying to keep my staff safe during the holidays,” she said. “I want them to be able to be with their children and families, if at all possible.
Griffis said while her office doors are closed to the public, her office does have a working schedule.
“My staff will not be going to other offices in the building,” she informed.
To help mitigate the spread of the virus, she has instructed her staff to stay six-feet apart and wear masks at all times.
“We have chairs with drop boxes for incoming and outgoing deliveries,” she wrote in a memo to fellow offices in the courthouse. “If it is something that needs immediate attention please call or email and let someone working know that it is outside the door.”
Griffis said her office will be working, doing electronic filing daily, according to how it has been submitted.
Adjusted hours with a rotating limited staff will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Friday.
“Just because we are closing at 3:00 or on Friday does not mean we are not here working,” said Griffis. “We need time to process with a limited staff with no phone interruptions.”
If there is an emergency related matter, email sherry@co.harrison.tx.us or call the office at 903-935-8409.
After closing to the public last week, the county tax office in the county courthouse will reopen Thursday. As a precaution of the pandemic, office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and closed for lunch from noon to 1 until the 2021 new year.
“I urge everyone that can to please mail in their vehicle renewals and tax payments or utilize the outside dropbox,” said County Tax Assessor/Collector Veronica King.
“It is very important that I protect the office staff, as well as the citizens of Harrison County,” she said.