For the new fiscal year, Harrison County District Clerk Sherry Griffis hopes to make things more convenient for litigators by possibly offering kiosks at the courthouse to provide easier access to electronic or e-filing.
“I want to make a request that due to e-file …. if we can get some kiosk computers put at the end of the halls for pro se filings and for attorneys that are in court that need to make filings into e-file, (it would be helpful),” the district clerk explained recently as she presented her proposal at last week’s commissioners’ court budget workshop.
Per law, attorneys are now required to electronically file (e-file) all civil, family, probate and criminal pleadings. And while e-filing is not mandatory for pro se litigants, it is, however, encouraged. Thus, Griffis is requesting the installation of kiosks to help provide access to the service.
“We are having more and more pro se people — someone representing themselves,” said Griffis. “ A lot of those are indigent, so therefore, we have to provide communication to them — not legal advice — but communication to them as to where they can search for free legal advice, which is texaslawhelp.org, that we recommend to them, as provided by the state.
“But they have to have a place they can possibly e-file if they are pro se,” she said. “We’re trying to direct them a little bit more, to try to be more self sufficient on e-file.”
Griffis proposed putting two kiosks on the second floor hallway where her office and the district court are located to better assist filers.
“We have a lot of family pro se (litigants) up there even more. If somebody’s on pro se trying to do something and then you have an attorney in court, we’re going to have to have two,” she said.
She also suggested putting another kiosk on the first floor hallway of the County Clerk’s office that could be used for cases being filed in the justices of the peace court, which also permit e-filing.
To further accommodate, Griffis suggested incorporating literature from the courthouse’s law library onto the kiosks, as well.
“I think that if we can put our law library statutes and everything on those kiosks, then that would help people as far as looking up laws, as far as pro se (litigants),” she said.
She said making kiosks available for e-filing accommodations will be helpful to the court as well as it will help with the flow of procedures.
“It’ll be helpful to the court as well so people could go ahead and get things filed and it’s easy for them to process through e-file,” she said.
Griffis proposed using the funds from the law library fund to help purchase the kiosks.
“If possible, we could put some of the literature and the statutes and the handbooks that we receive for our law library onto those computers then they might could be paid for out of the law library fund,” she said.
The law library fund generates money from court filing fees.
“You can collect from $10 to $35. Our county collects the highest amount, $35. So, on every new case, we actually collect that fee and that’s how that money goes into that fund. It goes directly to the law library fund,” said Griffis.
It’ll cost an estimated $35,000 to $40,000 per kiosk. As of July, nearly $70,000 was in the law library fund.
Griffis noted she has the support of the judges as well as County Clerk Liz James, concerning the proposal.
“Liz is supportive because it does help our flows in our offices for pro se (litigants),” said Griffis.
Senate Bill 41
The kiosks will also accommodate the offices once Senate Bill 41 is in effect.
“It’s a big bill coming up for folks and the county coming up next year. Last session, they revised our criminal fees and they aligned them out throughout the state. This session, Senate Bill 41 is the civil fees; so we are going to be changing our fees,” said Griffis. “But if we have the e-file set up … it will help all offices in the future.”
According to the bill analysis, SB 41 takes effect Jan. 1, and consolidates civil court costs and filing fees to establish a streamlined process and standardize these costs statewide. The new system would be simpler for local officials to administer, the state to audit, and litigants to navigate.
“It’s going to be configured. (With) this new bill, Senate Bill 41, what’s going to happen is they’re working with the e-file system that when state fees are filed in on these cases, all the fees that we pay to the state will automatically generate and shoot to the state. We’ll no longer have to have those on quarterly reports,” explained Griffis. “The old cases, yes. The new state fees will start hitting the state, not through us, not through the counties, not through the treasurer’s office, so it’ll be a time saver for her in the future.”
“That’s why we’re asking for the configuration money; that’s why we’re asking for the kiosks at the end of the hall, because it would just make things move a little bit smoother through e-file. And if you could get those pro se people to e-file more, then their state fees will all shoot through the ones that do have to pay,” she said.
“It would be helpful to all of the related court offices,” she said of the kiosks.