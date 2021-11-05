First United Methodist Church Marshall is bringing a bit more cheer and ambiance to downtown thanks to the reinstatement of the church’s once-dormant bell tower on Thursday.
Church leaders enlisted the help of electronic carillon company Verdin to outfit the historic bell tower atop FUMC Marshall’s old sanctuary with four new loudspeakers set to chime gospel music at noon for the foreseeable future.
The system comes preloaded with hundreds of tunes, from holiday carols to patriotic music, in three distinct voices. On Thursday, Verdin staff helped church leaders learn the new system and test out the speakers with a rendition of several hymns.
“You can schedule things to happen on any particular day of the year, at any particular time of the year... however you want,” Worship Director Robert Miller said. “But I think we’ve got it set so that on Veterans Day, at 11 o’clock, it’s gonna play three patriotic songs”
The church has utilized several iterations of electronic carillon systems since first receiving a large, cabinet-like set as a gift from congregants in 1958. They upgraded systems in the 1970s and again in 1993, until a lightning strike several years ago made that system inoperable.
It took the effort of George Huffman, a Marshall resident and FUMC Marshall congregant of over 50 years, and former ETBU Director of Bands Mark Crim, to inspire the purchase of a new set of “bells” — this time with a surge protection system.
Huffman hopes the ringing can inspire Marshallites from wherever they may hear it.
“Going back in history... if you walked in the front door of this church, (you) would you see a [bell] rope hanging from the ceiling,” Huffman said. “It would have been something people wrung before church. What are church bells really for? It’s to bring the people to worship. I guess you could call this an electronic rope.”
FUMC Marshall retired their ropes and metal bells long ago after remodeling the church’s bell tower and sanctuary in the late 1940s. Their heavy metal may have been too much for the remodeled structure to hold up, Huffman said.
Now a keen observer could spot the much lighter loudspeakers peeking out from exposed portions of the bell tower when looking up from the street. The speakers are not limited to bell sounds and could theoretically play any music or sound put through the system’s tablet-like control console.
Miller jokingly called the system “a fancy mp3 player,” but this one is weather-proof and serves a much higher purpose than any old iPod.
“This is a reminder to gather,” Miller said. “Whether it be for this church or any church, it’s just a reminder that it’s time to come together and be a part of each other instead of just running all over the place.”