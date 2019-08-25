From Staff Reports
There are some clean pups in Marshall now, thanks to Friends of Marshall Animals’s Dog Wash fundraiser and adoption event on Saturday at Marshall Animal Hospital.
{div class=”subscriber-preview”}The nonprofit group hosted the event as a fundraiser for its programs, including its fostering program, which rescues animals from the local shelter and provides them a temporary home with a foster family until the animal’s “fur-ever” home can be found.
The group found a permanent home for one of its foster dogs on Saturday during the Dog Wash and Adoption event, FOMA member Bridget Fugler said.
“It was a very successful fundraiser and we had one adoption,” Fugler said Saturday.
Nature’s Select had a booth on site to display and discuss their products with pet owners. The company also donated the shampoo used in the dog baths during the fundraiser.
“All of the money raised will go towards helping foster pets,” Fugler said.
Mega Bites Slider Co. was also on hand making snowcones.
Next up, the friends group will be participating in the global awareness campaign called “Remember Me Thursday.”
“Remember Me Thursday is a global awareness campaign that unites people and pet adoption organizations around the world,” Fugler said. “Together we are a voice for orphan pets. The entire world will share the importance of pet adoption and shine a light on all orphan pets that are waiting for their forever homes in shelters and rescues.
“Remember Me Thursday has united 180 countries over the past few years.”
FOMA will host the free event for community members to attend a candle light ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
“We will have a special speaker, some live music and a walk around downtown in honor of this day,” she said. “We are selling bags for $10 to honor your animal that will light our night and you will be able to get these bags from any of our committee and board members.”
Bags can also be picked up from 2900 Victory Drive No. B in Marshall.
Attendees are asked to decorate the bags to honor their pet, then bring them back to the pickup location or give them to the member they bought them from.
FOMA also has shirts for sale in honor of Remember Me Thursday.