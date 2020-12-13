Dogs and their owners took center stage, Saturday, as Texas Farm Bureau hosted the annual “Ugly Sweater Dog Walk” at Telegraph Park, to benefit Friends of Marshall Animals.
“This was our best year yet,” said Amy Owen, vice president of FOMA. “We had a total of 32 contestants. It was a great turnout.”
Event coordinator was Bridget Fugler. Judging the contest were: Shelly Godwin, Marshall Animal Control Officer; Wendy Anders, representing Shapen Toyota; and Kylie Wilheim, judging for the event’s sponsor, Farm Bureau.
Lola, owned by Leslie Bennett, won the “Cutest” category. Milee, owned by Kelly Sage, took home the “Most Festive” title for her elf costume. Roxy, owned by Laura Goldman, claimed the “Tackiest” title as she donned a pink Miss Piggy sweater. The “Overall Ugliest” winner went to Baby, the beloved pet of Mary Jo Green.
Winners were given gift cards as prizes from local establishments including Central Perks, Miquel’s Authentic Mexican Food, Pizzeria by Pietro’s, Stagecoach Coffee and the Ginocchio.