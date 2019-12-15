It was a beautiful day to wear an ugly Christmas sweater on Saturday, at least for the four legged furry friends of the Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) at the nonprofit’s fourth annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Dog Walk.
The annual walk brings in the doggie participation for Marshall’s annual Wonderland of Lights event that runs throughout the month of December in downtown Marshall.
“We wanted a way to be involved as well as a way to have the dogs active in the community,” FOMA member Bridget Fulger said previously. “So this started a few years ago and it kind of grew from there.”
The walk was a 1K that started at Telegraph Park and then worked its way down the main strip of WOL’s annual Outdoor Christmas Market.
Three judges had the tough job of deciding which dogs and their owners got to take home the title of champion of four different categories: tackiest sweater, cutest sweater, most festive and overall ugliest.
“It’s just a fun event and we look forward to it every year,” Fulger said. “A lot of people get very creative with the event so it can be crazy and a lot of fun.”
To find out more about FOMA and how to help homeless animals in Marshall, visit their website at https://friendsofmarshallanimals.org/
To stay up to date on FOMA’s upcoming events and fundraisers, as well as view animals currently looking for their furever home, visit FOMA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA/