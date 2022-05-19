The years of work each person goes through to become an Eagle Scout, the final ranking of the Boys Scouts of America, cannot be understated. The honor requires dedication to the Boys Scouts, hard work to complete a wide range of merit badges and a large final project for each student to qualify for the ranking.
One Marshall student, Everett Dement, used his project to make a difference in his hometown: Creating a little free library to sit outside of the Harrison County Literacy Council at the corner of Grand Street and North Bolivar Street in Marshall.
“Obviously we were thrilled to help someone come and complete their Eagle Scout project,” said Karen Bickerdyke, director of the Harrison County Literacy Council, “And we thought his idea for the little library was the perfect project to partner with the literacy council with.”
Dement gathered with his friends and family last weekend to construct the new free little library. The project required the construction and painting of the new library.
The library has not yet been placed outside of the council, with Dement planning to install it in the near future.
The little free library is a concept that is spearheaded by the Little Free Library nonprofit organization and is a way to offer free books to community members, offering a location where they can pick up and leave books for others to enjoy.
Bickerdyke said that the project also offers the literacy council more exposure, helping the organization to connect with community members who may come up to the library for free book.
“When people come up to it they will see our building and even get curious about what we offer here,” she said.
Daniel Anderson, the assistant scout executive with the Boy Scouts of America’s East Texas Area Council, said that it usually takes a student about five to six years of dedication in the Boy Scouts before they reach the level where they can start an Eagle Scout project.
Anderson said that Scouts are required to advance through all of the other levels of scouting before hand, as well as complete 21 specific merit badges. Additionally, each Scout is required to demonstrate leadership skills by holding a leadership position in their troop for at least six months.
Scouts must also have references from a religious leader, a family member and a community organization to qualify for the project, and be able to propose, plan and carry out their project independently.
“Our goal in scouting is to create a complete person, we want to form someone who is capable of independent thought, and action that is focused on the betterment of their community,” Anderson said.