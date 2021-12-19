Don Jordan, a lifelong Harrison County resident and licensed EMT, has officially announced his candidacy to run as a Republican candidate in 2022 for Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace.
Jordan filed for the office on Dec. 10. The position is currently held by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins, who will not be seeking re-election. The Democratic candidate is Demisha Crawford, the criminal/civil clerk for the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace court.
Jordan, 56, of Marshall said he’s running for office because of his passion to serve the community and make it a better place for all.
“In the past, I have done a lot of volunteer work. Life events change and sometime you have to reset some priority, and I had to get out of some of that, but I’m ready to serve again,” he said.
“I feel that serving the citizens of Precinct 2 would be an honor, and if elected, will serve the citizens in a professional and respectful manner, being fair and impartial, while following the law,” Jordan said.
“I would look forward to meeting the requirements of obtaining Justice of the Peace certification and obtaining all continuing education requirements,” he added.
As a licensed Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a former volunteer firefighter, Jordan noted he’s accustomed to getting the necessary training he needs to effectively perform his duties.
“I’ll do what I can to make our precinct better for everybody,” he said. “This is all learning. I know there’s a lot of other aspects of the job that I will need to learn.”
“With me going through the EMT training and firefighter training, training is not an issue,” said Jordan. “I love a challenge.”
Also as an EMT and former volunteer firefighter, Jordan has not only become acquainted with many of the JPs and their duties, particularly when it comes to responding to inquests, but he also knows how to be there for grieving families.
“As a licensed EMT with the state of Texas, a member of the former Hallsville Volunteer Emergency Medical Services and as a former volunteer firefighter, I have been involved in a lot of situations where, unfortunately, loss of life has occurred,” said Jordan. “I have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with various JPs, at all hours of the day and night, during inquests, and fully understand that in these trying times, the victims, families and first responders deserve the utmost respect and dignity when handling these situations.
“I also understand that confidentiality is very important in all aspects of the JP’s duties,” he said.
“I’ve been through a lot of training on evidence preservation through a lot of the continuing education courses that we’ve had to go through,” he added.
Jordan noted one of his goals as a JP is to crack down on repeat offenders.
“When it comes to repeat offenders, especially of violent crimes, I would work to, within the limits of the law, impose stiffer fines and bonds,” he said.
Jordan, a 1983 graduate of Marshal High School and Panola Junior College in Carthage, is employed as a woodshop technician for Smallwoods. He and his wife Carla have resided in Precinct 2 for the past 26 years. The couple has two adult children and one grandson.
The Republican candidate said he’s looking forward to campaigning and meeting the citizens of Precinct 2. He believes in contributing to the community.
“It’s just passing it forward to the community, trying to help your neighbors and your friends and other citizens,” he said of his passion in public service. “My wife and I and my son also were all EMTs. We all served with the volunteer fire department. We did that for 10 or 12 years. We enjoyed it. We spent a lot of time doing it.”
“I look forward to the chance to serve the citizens of Harrison county Precinct 2,” he said.
According to the Texas Association of Counties, the justice of the peace presides over the justice court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, landlord/tenant disputes and more. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies.