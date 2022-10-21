Don Jordan, a lifelong Harrison County resident and licensed EMT, is running for the office of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace because of his passion to serve the community and make it a better place for all.
The Republican candidate is vying for the position against Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford. The position is currently held by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins, who is not seeking re-election.
If elected, Jordan noted that his goal and objective as justice of the peace would be to bring fairness, honesty and impartiality to the office and to serve the citizens of Precinct 2 in a respectful manner.
Jordan considers the office of justice of the peace as an office for the people.
“All laws should be applied equally and fairly to all the citizens,” he said.
Jordan is a past member of a local volunteer fire department, where he served for 12 years. He’s also been a licensed emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Hallsville Volunteer EMS for the past decade.
Jordan and his wife of 27 years, Carla, were both born and reared in Harrison County — his wife in the Darco community and Jordan in Marshall. The couple has lived in Precinct 2 for 27 years. The two have two adult children — a son and daughter, who were also born and reared in the county; and an 11-year-old grandson who resides with them.
Jordan said his experience as an EMT and former volunteer firefighter will help benefit the office as he’s not only become acquainted with many of the JPs and their duties, particularly when it comes to responding to inquests, but he also knows how to be there for grieving families.
“I have worked with JPs in the past on inquests and know how to treat victims and their families, as well as first responders, during this emotional time,” he said.
Jordan said he would best represent or serve constituents by treating all citizens fairly and equally.
“I will help everybody that I can with their needs pertaining to the office of JP, keeping in mind that this position has many obligations that must be met and at times availability could be limited,” he said.
If elected, Jordan said an objective would be to implement the use of online tools to make the necessary forms and documents available for the public’s use.
“Using online tools for forms, etc. would be one thing I will look at, as well as anything else that would make things easier for the citizens when communicating with the office,” he said.
According to the Texas Association of Counties, the justice of the peace presides over the justice court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, landlord/tenant disputes and more. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies.