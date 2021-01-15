Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 2200 Victory Drive, in Marshall, has been temporarily closed due to an ongoing investigation into foodborne illness claims.
Multiple people have been talking about getting ill after eating at the restaurant in the past few days on social media.
According to a post from Don Juan’s on their Facebook page, the eatery is working with the city’s health department to investigate reports of some consumers becoming sick.
“At this time we have no information on when we will be open again or any potential causes of why people are becoming sick. Don Juan’s prides itself on its food quality and safety practices, and we thank you for your continued support,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on their website, “Foodborne illness is a common, costly — yet preventable — public health problem. CDC estimates that 1 in 6 Americans get sick from contaminated foods or beverages each year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that foodborne illnesses cost more than $15.6 billion each year.”
The Marshall Chamber of Commerce also shared the post stating the temporary closure of the eatery.
The restaurant is currently displaying a sign on their door that states “Closed by order of the consumer health group of the city of Marshall,” signed by Olivia Cuenca on Jan. 15, 2021.
According to information provided by city of Marshall Communications Coordinator, Stormy Nickerson stated that the city’s health inspector had closed the establishment after a report from a medical professional.
“We have consulted the state as they have more resources and additional laboratories than we have within the city of Marshall,” she said.
Nickerson shared the owner of Don Juan’s had been extremely cooperative with the city to solve and correct the issue.
Calls to speak to the owner of Don Juan’s was not returned by presstime.