After being temporarily closed due to an ongoing investigation into foodborne illness claims, Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 2200 Victory Drive, is reopen for business. The restaurant was officially closed Jan. 15 for approximately five days.
According to information released by city of Marshall Communications Coordinator Stormy Nickerson, the state of Texas investigation is still ongoing at this time and a complete report will be provided when it is complete.
“As for Don Juan’s, we have taken these days that we have been closed and used them to deeply sanitize and clean our restaurant to ensure everyone’s safety. We always make sure that our food and environment is safe for everyone. Thank you to everyone who supported us while we worked through this, and we hope to see everyone again soon,” information provided by the restaurant on their social media stated.
According to information provided by the city, all food was replaced while the eatery was closed.
Nickerson shared the owner of Don Juan’s had been extremely cooperative with the city to solve and correct the issue.
Calls to speak to the owner of Don Juan’s was not returned by presstime.
The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.