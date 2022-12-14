The Texas Municipal Police Association, the voice of Texas law enforcement, is making an appeal to the public to help a local hero for the holidays after losing his home to fire Tuesday in Marshall.
“Texas Game Warden Scott Robertson lost his home to a house fire on December 13th, in Marshall,” the TMPA stated on its Facebook page. “With the total loss of their home, Christmas presents were also destroyed. The family needs clothing and Christmas for the family!”
In addition to the TMPA, Marshall ISD is also making efforts to help the Robertsons by launching a Holiday Hope donation drive, as the household of four is part of the Maverick family.
“One of our Sam Houston families lost their home to a fire last night. Please kindly consider donating in any way possible,” Marshall ISD officials stated in a post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
Immanuel Baptist Church has also established a Robertson Family Fire Relief fund to help the family.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper reported that fire units were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Washington Avenue for the structure fire around 5:07 p.m. Tuesday.
“Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Jeremy Michel noted a single family home with the garage fully involved in flames,” the fire chief said.
Cooper said a loud pop was heard and smoke was seen coming from an area inside the garage. Fortunately, the one resident at the home was able to escape safely and dial 911.
Due to the stormy weather, it took fire officials a while to fight the blaze.
“Because of the location of the fire, weather conditions and downed power lines, extinguishment was somewhat challenging,” Chief Cooper said. “It took several firefighters nearly an hour to bring the fire under control. Unfortunately, the fire damage caused a total loss to the house and also damages to two vehicles parked near the residence.”
The fire chief said although it’s early in the investigation, fire officials believe that the fire was caused by a weather-related incident as lightning was noted in the area at the time of ignition.
Cooper noted the fire as a devastating loss in a most inopportune time.
“Thankfully no injuries were reported,” the fire chief said.
Due to the devastation, TMPA is asking the public to help the local hero and his family as they have lost so much, especially around the holiday season.
“Scott’s professional and personal life is an excellent example of what and how peace officers should strive to be,” the TMPA stated. “Please take a moment and donate what you can, and let’s give Christmas back to this deserving hero and his family!”
To donate to TMPA’s efforts, visit the fundraising website helpahero.com or visit the link https://helphero.com/campaign/game-warden-scott-robertson.
To donate to Immanuel Baptist Church’s Robertson Family Fire Relief fund, go to http://ibcmarshall.com, select the “Give” tab, click “fund”, and select “Robertson Family Fire Relief.”
For Marshall ISD’s Holiday Hope donation drive, monetary or clothing donations are being accepted at Sam Houston Elementary School or Marshall Tae Kwon Do.
Sizes that are needed are 10/12 for the daughter; 29x32 jeans large in shirts and pants size for the son; large pants 32x32 and large shirts for the father, and large shirts, large pants and size 12 for the mother.
Shoe sizes needed include a size 2 for the daughter; a size 11 in men for the son; a 9½ size in men for the father; and a 7½ in women for the mother.