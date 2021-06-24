JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD teachers, students and administrators were mourning the loss of one of their own on Wednesday after the death of Jefferson High School sophomore Chase Sandlin.
Sandlin, 15, died Friday and donations are currently being accepted to help his family cover funeral costs at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Sandlin’s funeral is set for 2 p.m. today at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with Bro. James Runnels officiating. A time of visitation will be held immediately following the service.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell on Wednesday said Sandlin will be greatly missed and the district is grieving.
“Please join us in remembering Jefferson High School sophomore, Chase Sandlin, after his untimely passing,” Barnwell said. “Chase was a great kid who loved the outdoors. He will be greatly missed.”
Barnwell said Sandlin’s parents requested their son’s final words be shared with others in the hopes it may encourage others to seek help.
“I might be gone a little after this,” the district shared from Sandlin’s last social media message online. “If you have mental health problems, depression, bipolar (disorder), anything, it doesn’t matter — get help please, even if it seems like you are over-exaggerating. It’s important for real to get help.”
Donations may be made to help Sandlin’s family cover the cost of his service and other associated costs by calling Meadowbrook Funeral Home directly at 903-935-2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Meadowbrook Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.