East Texas Baptist University is accepting donations for Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief efforts to help individuals affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
The items listed below may be dropped off at ETBU’s Ornelas Student Center at the marked donation drop-off point through Sunday, September 5. This is the same building where community members visit Chick-fil-A.
- Gift cards from Home Depot or Walmart for families
- Bottled water and bottled Gatorade
- Infant and/or adult diapers
- Baby wipes
- Work gloves (sizes L and XL)
- Square point shovels and/or lawn-garden rakes
- Small generators
- Construction or contract trash bags
- Cleaning supplies such as sponges, gloves, disinfectant spray (examples: Lysol (liquid), Fabuloso (liquid), 409 antibacterial spray)
- Laundry supplies: laundry soap, bleach, dryer sheets
- Paper goods: paper plates, plastic cups, plastic cutlery, toilet paper, and/or paper towels
- Texas Baptist Men cannot accept food, baby food, clothes, or furniture.
Please join East Texas Baptist in gathering these needed items and praying for Louisiana.